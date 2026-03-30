Frictionless business continuity delivered by a new partnership between Connecting Software and Wursta

Connecting Software and Wursta have announced a new partnership.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecting Software and Wursta announced a partnership today to deliver Connecting Software’s CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace - an innovative solution designed to provide automatic and frictionless synchronization between Google Workspace and Microsoft Exchange/Office 365.Wursta will add CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace to its offering of business-ready solutions across the Digital Workplace, Agentic AI, Cloud, and Support. They will now be able to offer key benefits to their customers:-Business Continuity and Resilience: Cloud outages are growing increasingly common, and maintaining uninterrupted access to email and calendar data across Systems—whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud— is essential to avoid the high costs that can come from a system slowdown or shutdown. CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace ensures that data synchronization between Exchange Servers (on-premises or hosted) and Google Workspace remains secure, bidirectional, and real-time, even during infrastructure disruptions or migrations.-Large migrations made easy: CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace delivers server-side synchronization of calendars, contacts, tasks, and emails through fully automated data transfers. This approach mitigates migration risk, minimizes IT overhead, and ensures continuous communication throughout the transition.-Increased efficiency and productivity: CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace allows teams to collaborate even when they are using different systems, using real-time bidirectional synchronization of calendars, contacts, and even full mailboxes across servers. This is particularly useful during corporate mergers and acquisitions.-Data Security and Sovereignty: CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace’s secure technology means you control the flow of data from end-to-end, with advanced controls for data privacy. It can also allow you to maintain real-time backups of your data, giving you even greater control.Patrick Della Peruta, VP Global Engineering of Wursta, said:“Our mission at Wursta is to deliver real-world value through cloud transformation, and that starts with resilience. By partnering with Connecting Software, we’re providing our clients with a true 'break glass in case of emergency' solution. It ensures operations remain frictionless even during unforeseen outages, moving our clients beyond simple backups and into real-time business continuity.”Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software, said:“We’re immensely pleased that Wursta, a Google Preferred Partner, is joining our growing list of partners providing CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace. When we sat down with Wursta, we realized immediately that our solution made sense within the scope of their offering, making a partnership a great fit. Business Continuity Software is vital for modern businesses – ensuring that they are not exposed to the systemic risk of cloud outages and the ensuing chaos to business systems. Along with Wursta, we’ll be working to provide a system that makes Business Continuity Planning much easier and more effective.”To find out more about how CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace can help your company, follow the link here: https://www.connecting-software.com/cb-gmail-exchange-sync/ ENDAbout Connecting Software:Connecting Software has been providing software solutions for synchronizing data and connecting enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, public service, and defense.Connecting Software’s solutions work automatically in the background to ensure compliance, increase productivity, and improve security. They easily integrate with popular business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Office 365/Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Google Workspace and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients’ critical operations.About Wursta:A six-time Inc. 5000 honoree and Google Workspace Diamond Partner, Wursta is a technology consultancy specializing in AI adoption through expert change management. For over a decade, the firm has delivered services spanning cloud migration, custom application development, and managed security, including business continuity planning. Wursta implements its "AgenticOS" model with the Gemini Enterprise platform to automate workflows and streamline business operations, enhancing resilience and enabling teams to focus on core growth and innovation. For more information, visit www.wursta.com

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