Secure Synchronization from SharePoint to Google Drive – a new product from Connecting Software

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecting Software announced an update to their Secure Sync product: Secure Sync for Google Drive and SharePoint . Connecting Software’s Secure Sync allows users to frictionlessly bridge different cloud and on-prem environments to create a bi-directional sync – meaning any changes on one environment instantly synchronize to the other, and vice versa.Secure Sync offers:-Increased Efficiency and Enhanced collaboration: Allows different departments, locations and even different companies to collaborate and share data on specific projects with instant synchronization. No more email back-and-forth!-Supports compliance: Clear, secure audit trails that help businesses align with modern data security regulations.-Strong privacy: Share specific folders without ever giving access to or compromising your environment.For the first time, Connecting Software’s Secure Sync capabilities are now available across SharePoint and Google Drive environments, and can sync from online or on-prem versions of SharePoint to cloud-based Google Drives. This makes it even more useful as a Business Continuity Planning (BCP) solution, giving companies the agility to continue operating seamlessly even if one of their cloud providers suffers a major outage.Secure Sync for Google Drive and SharePoint can sync any number of Google Drive and SharePoint environments, even complex 1-to-N or N-N configurations and maintains continuous synchronization with fault-tolerant architecture and automated failover mechanisms.To find out more about how Secure Sync for Google Drive and SharePoint can help your business, visit our website here: https://www.connecting-software.com/secure-sync-for-google-drive-and-sharepoint/ ENDAbout Connecting SoftwareConnecting Software has been providing software solutions to synchronize data and connect enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, public service, and defense.Connecting Software’s solutions work automatically in the background to increase productivity, improve security, and ensure compliance. They easily connect with popular business applications like Microsoft Dynamics, O365/M365, SharePoint, and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients’ critical operations.

