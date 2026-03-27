By the Numbers: 2025 Maps and Data highlights

In 2025, EGLE developed 16 new interactive web maps and dashboards, five new story maps, and 65 new open data items, for a grand total of 86 new features shared on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)'s Maps and Data Portal, the central location for maps and data. The department published more than twice as many content items as in 2024.

EGLE’s commitment to transparency and accessibility means that in addition to publishing new content, like the Lake Water Clarity open data, it has also modernized multiple web applications and their related open data, like its GeoWebFace web app. The agency continues to work to make information and data available quickly on the EGLE website.

These items include some of EGLE’s most popular public content of the year. Here are some of the department’s favorite items in each category.

Featured New Web Maps and Apps