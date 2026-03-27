Cyber Tech Squad Becomes Official IONOS Partner

Cyber Tech Squad Announces Official Partnership With IONOS Cyber Tech Squad Logo

Cyber Tech Squad, a leading managed IT services provider specializing in professional server management, today officially announced its partnership with IONOS.

Our official partnership with IONOS allows us to combine their powerful, flexible hosting platform with our specialized Linux administration expertise.” — Dmitri Grjaznov

ROMFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Tech Squad, a specialized managed IT services provider renowned for its deep expertise in Linux server environments, today announced its official partnership with IONOS, one of Europe’s largest and most established hosting infrastructure providers.This partnership represents a significant step in enhancing the delivery of professional Linux server management services. By aligning with IONOS, Cyber Tech Squad gains seamless access to a robust, high-performance hosting ecosystem that includes scalable cloud servers, virtual private servers (VPS), dedicated hosting, and flexible storage options. The collaboration enables the company to offer clients more efficient, secure, and cost-effective Linux-based solutions tailored to today’s demanding digital workloads.Clients will benefit from comprehensive Linux server management that covers the entire operational lifecycle. Cyber Tech Squad’s team of certified Linux specialists will manage server provisioning using popular distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux. Services extend to advanced system hardening, kernel optimization, web server configuration (Nginx and Apache), database tuning (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB), containerization, and full 24/7 monitoring with Linux-specific performance metrics.The partnership also introduces improved capabilities in areas such as firewall and dynamic resource scaling. IONOS’s transparent pricing model and unlimited internal traffic further support predictable budgeting for Linux workloads, while its strategically located European data centers help organizations meet strict GDPR and data sovereignty requirements with ease.Dmitri Grjaznov, Founder and CEO of Cyber Tech Squad, highlighted the value of the partnership: “Linux continues to dominate cloud and enterprise infrastructure, yet managing these systems effectively requires both deep technical knowledge and reliable underlying hardware. Our official partnership with IONOS allows us to combine their powerful, flexible hosting platform with our specialized Linux administration expertise. Clients will experience faster deployments, enhanced stability, proactive issue resolution, and greater overall control over their server environments without the overhead of maintaining complex infrastructure in-house.”This move comes at a time when many UK and European businesses are accelerating their shift toward cloud-native Linux solutions. Organizations running web applications, SaaS platforms, development pipelines, or data-intensive services often face challenges related to server maintenance, security compliance, and scalability. Through this partnership, Cyber Tech Squad can address these challenges more effectively by offering fully managed Linux environments that reduce operational risk and free internal teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Businesses can now leverage a trusted combination of IONOS’s scalable infrastructure and Cyber Tech Squad’s hands-on Linux knowledge to build resilient, high-performing systems that support long-term growth.Companies interested in upgrading their Linux server infrastructure or transitioning from self-managed setups are encouraged to reach out to Cyber Tech Squad for a personalized consultation. The team offers detailed assessments, migration planning, and demonstrations of the enhanced Linux management services now available through the IONOS partnership.

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