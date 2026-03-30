BigRentz Wins Facilities Management Awards ‘Best Construction Procurement Software,’ Highlighting SiteStack Momentum

SiteStack wins Best Construction Procurement Software award

BUILD Magazine Recognition Comes as BigRentz Expands Its AI-Powered Procurement & Logistics Platform Built for Complex Jobsites

SiteStack was designed to bring structure to that complexity, helping teams choose the right supplier, understand the true cost and manage logistics from request through invoice in one platform.” — Scott Cannon, BigRentz CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading construction procurement software and logistics platform BigRentz was named Best Construction Procurement Software Platform (USA) by the most recent BUILD Magazine Facilities Management Awards. The recognition highlights the company’s work modernizing jobsite procurement through SiteStack , its in-house-built AI-powered platform helping facilities and construction teams manage vendors, logistics and procurement across complex, multi-site operations.Originally developed to power BigRentz’s own operations, SiteStack was built from the ground up using over a decade of real-world procurement experience across millions of rentals and more than $1 billion in jobsite transactions. The construction procurement platform applies AI-driven supplier matching intelligence, geospatial logistics analysis and standardized workflows to help organizations reduce cost, eliminate coordination friction and bring predictability to procurement.Early deployments are already delivering measurable results. One national contractor using the platform reduced total procurement costs by roughly 20%, while organizations adopting SiteStack’s standardized workflows have been able to automate up to 90% of back-office procurement tasks, including requisitions, approvals, dispatch coordination and invoice routing.“This recognition reflects the work our team has put into building something the industry genuinely needs,” said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. “Construction procurement has historically been fragmented — emails, spreadsheets, phone calls and disconnected systems. SiteStack was designed to bring structure to that complexity, helping teams choose the right supplier, understand the true delivered cost and manage logistics from request through invoice in one platform.”Now available as a standalone SaaS solution, SiteStack acts as the operational control layer between jobsites, suppliers and financial systems. The platform centralizes vendor communication, standardizes procurement workflows and provides real-time visibility into pricing, availability and logistics — helping contractors and facilities teams make faster, more consistent decisions across their portfolios.Built on data from BigRentz network of over 6,000 supplier partners across 14,000 locations nationwide, SiteStack supports a wide range of procurement scenarios, from heavy equipment rentals to procurement of materials and specialty trade work.For facilities leaders and large scale contractors managing dozens or hundreds of projects simultaneously, the result is a single platform that replaces fragmented processes with predictable, automated procurement operations.About BigRentzFounded in 2012, BigRentz is a construction procurement software company that helps contractors and facilities teams streamline how equipment and services are sourced, coordinated and delivered across jobsites. Its proprietary AI platform, SiteStack, uses supplier data, logistics intelligence and standardized workflows to optimize vendor selection, pricing and procurement execution. Operating through a network of more than 6,000 supplier partners across 14,000 locations nationwide, BigRentz powers procurement for organizations managing complex jobsite operations across the United States.About BUILDPublished monthly, BUILD endeavours to bring you the latest need-to-know content and updates from across the global construction and property industries.Keeping ahead of the curve with the developments across a vast array of ever-changing sectors, thanks to regular contributions from some of the world’s foremost construction, design and real estate experts and firms, BUILD is home to the very best news, features and comment from the people and institutions in the know.Taking in everything from the latest products and techniques to cutting-edge design trends and industry-moulding regulations, BUILD should be the first port of call for any construction or property professional looking to remain on the cutting edge when it comes to their or related industries.

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