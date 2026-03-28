MEC Matome Chiloane on death of a learner from Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, expresses profound shock and sadness following the tragic death of a Grade 3 boy learner from Lerutle Primary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, after a section of the school wall reportedly collapsed during breaktime on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Preliminary information indicates that a section of the school wall reportedly collapsed during breaktime on Thursday, falling onto six learners and leaving them with severe injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly, and all six learners were transported to various medical facilities for urgent medical treatment.

Tragically, one of the injured learners, a Grade 3 boy, later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention in hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the wall collapse are currently under investigation.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has deployed psycho-social support teams to provide counselling and emotional support to affected learners, educators, and the bereaved family during this difficult period.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with the learner’s family, fellow learners, educators, and the entire school community as they mourn this devastating loss. We will ensure that the necessary support is provided and that the circumstances surrounding this incident are determined,” said MEC Chiloane.



For more information, contact the Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona on 072 574 3860.

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