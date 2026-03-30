Coneksion and NAV IT Join Forces to Strengthen Logistics Execution for SAP-driven Enterprises

Ready-made carrier connectivity + purpose-built SAP logistics apps

Coneksion and NAV IT strengthen logistics execution for SAP-driven enterprises by combining SAP expertise with advanced supply chain connectivity.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coneksion, a leading provider of turnkey data connectivity solutions for global logistics and supply chains, today announced a cooperation with NAV IT, a specialist in SAP-based logistics and supply chain solutions. The cooperation brings together complementary expertise to enhance digital logistics execution for SAP-driven enterprises.

The collaboration builds on a shared focus on logistics ecosystems and business networks, combining Coneksion’s carrier connectivity and data integration capabilities with NAV IT’s deep SAP expertise and portfolio of logistics applications. Together, the companies enable customers to improve the flow of logistics execution data across carriers, partners, and SAP environments.

As part of the cooperation, the parties align their solutions to support key logistics processes such as shipment execution, tracking, and invoicing within SAP-centric landscapes. By combining ready-made connectivity with purpose-built SAP applications, customers benefit from streamlined data exchange, reduced complexity, and more efficient logistics operations across their business networks.

The cooperation is designed to scale with customer needs, enabling organizations to extend connectivity and functionality over time without adding unnecessary complexity.

“The synergy from combined Coneksion’s connectivity expertise and NAV IT’s strong SAP logistics capabilities creates clear value for customers operating complex, SAP-driven supply chains,” said Geesche Laksola, CPO at Coneksion.

Vicky Gupta, Managing Director at NAV IT, added, “Together, we enable more seamless data exchange and better execution across logistics networks.”

About NAV IT

NAV IT is a boutique consulting firm, focused on transforming supply chain and procurement ecosystems through intelligent, SAP-led innovation. NAV IT specializes in designing, implementing, and optimizing enterprise-grade SAP landscapes, combining deep process expertise with advanced technical capability. Leveraging patented AI-driven solutions and hyperautomation frameworks enabling organizations to achieve scalable, resilient, and future-ready operations. With a strong commitment to measurable impact, NAV IT delivers tangible ROI and long-term strategic value for global enterprises navigating complex digital transformation journeys.

For more information, please visit www.nav-it.com

About coneksion®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain. Built on technologies such as the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and our proprietary iPaaS, our solutions enable seamless multi-carrier collaboration across ocean, air, road, and parcel, among other use cases.

We help shippers, BCOs, logistics service providers, and logistics technology providers streamline data exchange with carriers and other partners, improving end-to-end efficiency.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com

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