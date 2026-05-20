Fiton Completes Its Deep Sea Ecosystem with Coneksion Integration

Fiton x Coneksion

Fiton Logistics Cloud Platform strengthens its digital logistics capabilities with Coneksion integration, enabling a more connected end-to-end solution.

ZWIJNDRECHT, NETHERLANDS, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to share that Fiton, a logistics software provider with more than 20 years of experience in logistical ICT solutions, has strengthened its Deep Sea ecosystem with a new Coneksion integration.

With the integration of Coneksion, the Fiton Logistics Cloud Platform takes a significant step forward in delivering a fully digital, end-to-end logistics solution.

Within the Fit on Forwarding (Seafreight) application, the data flow from origin to destination was already seamlessly connected. However, the carrier booking process remained the final manual step in an otherwise fully integrated workflow. This integration closes that gap.

In 2024, Fiton initiated a strategic evaluation to identify a partner that could align both with customer requirements—such as those of Neele-Vat—and Fiton’s vision of scalable, API-driven connectivity. Coneksion emerged as the optimal choice, offering access to a broad network of major ocean carriers, modern integration capabilities, and a proven implementation approach.

“Our goal is to give logistics providers a flexible platform where deep sea operations can be managed with fewer manual steps and stronger digital connectivity. The integration with Coneksion helps us close an important gap in the ocean freight workflow and supports our vision of scalable, API-driven logistics execution.” — Patrick Bal, Owner / Sales Director at Fiton

“Coneksion is proud to support Fiton’s deep sea ecosystem with scalable ocean carrier connectivity. By embedding carrier messaging directly into Fiton’s forwarding workflow, we help logistics providers reduce integration complexity, improve data quality, and collaborate with carriers more efficiently.” — Geesche Laksola, CPO at Coneksion

From Manual Booking to Fully Automated Execution

Through the standardized Coneksion connector within the Fiton integration layer, carrier communication is now fully embedded into the platform. This enables logistics providers to transition from manual booking processes to automated, event-driven workflows. Booking Instructions (BI), Shipping Instructions (SI), and Verified Gross Mass (VGM) messages are automatically generated within the export sea module, based on existing shipment data and workflow triggers. These are transmitted directly to carriers via Coneksion—eliminating duplicate data entry and reducing the risk of errors.

Once commercial agreements are in place, customers can activate the integration and go live within days, thanks to the alignment between Coneksion’s technology and Fiton’s modular architecture.

Built for Scale, Designed for Flexibility

The Fiton Logistics Cloud Platform supports a wide range of logistics processes, including Freight Forwarding, Customs NL, and Warehousing. Its scalable design enables both large international logistics providers and smaller operators to leverage the same robust platform.

Rather than relying on a single ecosystem, Fiton adopts a flexible integration strategy. Customers retain the freedom to work with their preferred partners, while Fiton ensures seamless connectivity through a curated network of best-in-class integrations. Coneksion fits this approach perfectly by providing a scalable carrier connectivity layer that supports electronic messaging with multiple ocean carriers through one standardized connection.

Operational and Technical Impact

This integration delivers measurable value across both business and IT domains:

- Operational efficiency through elimination of manual booking steps

- Faster processing times enabled by real-time, event-driven workflows

- Improved data accuracy via single-source data usage

- Enhanced control with embedded validation and workflow checkpoints

- Rapid onboarding with minimal configuration effort

By integrating carrier booking directly into the core forwarding workflow, Fiton removes friction from one of the most critical stages in the logistics process.

A Fully Connected Logistics Platform

With Coneksion, the Fiton Logistics Cloud Platform now offers a truly end-to-end digital solution for Deep Sea operations—combining commercial flexibility with technical excellence.

The result is a smarter, faster, and more reliable logistics process—built for the demands of today and ready for the scale of tomorrow.

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