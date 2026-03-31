Dotgo Launches AI-Powered Content Filtering System for RCS

Dotgo Launches an intelligent, multimodal AI engine that automates content review and filtering— delivering instant decisions, and scalable accuracy at speed.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dotgo , a global leader in RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging infrastructure, today announced the launch of an advanced AI -powered content review and filtering capability as part of its RCS platform. The new capability automates the evaluation and moderation of RCS for Business messages, replacing time-consuming manual review processes with an intelligent, real-time AI engine capable of delivering instant decisions across multiple languages and content types.As RCS adoption accelerates globally, enterprises face growing pressure to launch campaigns quickly while maintaining strict compliance with the carriers’ acceptable use policies. Dotgo's AI powered Content Review and Filtering system directly addresses this challenge by automating a process that previously relied heavily on human reviewers — reducing wait times, eliminating inconsistencies, and enabling businesses to scale their messaging operations with confidence."We are making a decisive shift from human-dependent moderation to AI-led precision. Our new system doesn't just speed up the process — it fundamentally transforms the accuracy, fairness, and scalability of RCS content review, allowing enterprises and developers to bring compliant messaging experiences to market faster than ever before."— Surinder Anand, Chief Technology Officer and VP, Product Management at Dotgo“AI is the catalyst that will take RCS from promising technology to rapid global adoption. At Dotgo, we're putting that belief into action — becoming the first to deploy AI-powered content filtering that accelerates campaign launches while keeping messaging safe and compliant for consumers. But this is just the beginning. We're also applying AI across the entire RCS lifecycle: from P2A experiences and journey creation to agent onboarding. Our goal is simple — make it faster, safer, and easier for businesses to deliver RCS experiences that customers love."— Inderpal Mumick, CEO at Dotgo"Dotgo has consistently demonstrated leadership in the RCS space, and its RBM Hub™ was recognised with a MEFFY Award earlier this month in Barcelona. We commend Dotgo for introducing AI‑powered content review across its RCS platform. The industry needs this kind of innovation to accelerate RCS adoption while ensuring experiences remain safe and delightful for user"— Dario Betti, CEO, Mobile Ecosystem ForumThe AI-powered review and filtering feature is available now. Dotgo continues to invest in intelligent infrastructure that helps businesses communicate more efficiently, compliantly, and at scale.About DotgoDotgo, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Dotgo MaaP, the RBM Hub, Bot Store— the world's first and largest directory of RCS bots — RichOTP, and RichSMS. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of GSMA and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit www.dotgo.com

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