Dotgo and Celerity Systems Join Forces to Bring Global RCS Connectivity to Celerity’s Customers

Dotgo Celerity Partnership

Partnership positions Dotgo and Celerity at the forefront of the global RCS revolution

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dotgo , a Gupshup company and global leader in RCS Business Messaging, today unveiled its partnership with Celerity Systems. Through this collaboration, Dotgo's RBM Hubwill serve as the backbone powering RCS message delivery for Celerity's two prominent messaging brands — BulkSMS and Kero Chat.The partnership enables Celerity to tap into Dotgo's extensive global RCS network, allowing their customers to move beyond traditional SMS and unlock the full potential of Rich Business Messaging — including branded, verified sender experiences, interactive content, and real-time engagement analytics.With Dotgo processing billions of RCS messages monthly across 80+ operators in 25+ countries, Celerity Systems gains access to one of the most expansive and reliable RCS delivery networks in the world. Kero users can now send RCS campaigns at scale to eligible subscribers globally, as well as benefit from richer, more conversational messaging capabilities that drive deeper customer engagement.Athene Pharo, Product Development Manager at Celerity Systems said, “Celerity is excited to partner with Dotgo to bring RCS to its customers around the world. In France, we ran a campaign for the Castle Race Series, organizer of the celebrated annual triathlon, run and swim event at Château de Chantilly, showcased the incredible potential of RCS, achieving an 81% read rate and 93% unique user interactions. These results highlight how rich messaging transforms customer engagement, and we look forward to rolling out the service to more of our customers with Dotgo”."RCS adoption is reaching an inflection point, and the messaging platforms that embrace it now will define the next era of customer communications," said Barinderpal Mumick, VP Operations and Business Development, Dotgo. "Celerity Systems is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we want in our ecosystem. By integrating Dotgo's RBM Hub, they are giving their customers a powerful competitive edge.""Dotgo's platform gives us the reach and reliability we need to make RCS a reality for our customers," said Richard Simpson, Managing Director, Celerity Systems. "Whether it's a large-scale campaign or a conversational flow, our users can now deliver messaging experiences that truly stand out — and the results speak for themselves."Dotgo's RBM Hubenables ISVs, Aggregators, Resellers and Agencies to integrate RCS capabilities through a unified API, abstracting the complexity of multi-operator connectivity and compliance. The platform supports agent onboarding, sender verification, campaign management, and delivery across all major RCS-enabled carrier networks globally.For more information about Dotgo and its RCS solutions, visit www.dotgo.com or contact sales@dotgo.com.________________________________________About DotgoDotgo, a Gupshup company, is a global leader in RCS. Dotgo is the provider of the Dotgo MaaP, the RBM Hub, Bot Store— the world's first and largest directory of RCS bots — RichOTP, and RichSMS. Dotgo is a Google partner and a member of GSMA and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Visit www.dotgo.com Contact: Aditya Rajnarayan, arajnarayan@dotgo.comAbout Celerity SystemsBulkSMS.com is a division of Celerity Systems (Pty) Ltd. and was founded in 2000 along with its parent company. Its founders first began using SMS in 1997 to send weather updates to clients but soon realized the service had broader applications. Celerity provides application-to-person (A2P) messaging services to large and small businesses, public benefit organizations, and individuals. The company has a global market presence in more than 200 countries, including Europe, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.Contact: Michelle Marais, michelle.marais@celerity.chat

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.