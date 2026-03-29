Correctional Services honours long-serving correctional services officials in the Eastern Cape region, 26 Mar

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, will preside over a medal ceremony to honour long-serving officials of the Department of Correctional Services. The ceremony will take place at St Albans Correctional Facility on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

The medal ceremony forms part of the Department’s renewed effort to recognise and honour officials who have demonstrated unwavering dedication, commitment and exemplary service over extended periods. The Eastern Cape Region will see 19 officials receive their medals for 40 years of service.

The recognition of long service is a vital component in strengthening organisational culture, enhancing employee morale, and reinforcing service excellence. Following an internal analysis, the Department confirmed that 13,965 officials nationwide qualify for long-service medals for 10, 20, 30, and 40 years of service. The resumption of medal ceremonies marks a significant milestone, restoring a tradition that had ceased during organisational transitions in the 1990s.

Interested members of the media are invited to join us as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: St Albans Correctional Facility, Gqeberha

Media confirmations: Ms Euné Wessels – 079 492 5234 (WhatsApp or SMS)

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