Western Cape Mobility launches taxi driver registration campaign

The Western Cape Mobility Department today (25 March 2026) launched a landmark initiative to register minibus taxi drivers across the province, starting with a successful pilot at the Mitchells Plain Main Taxi Rank. For the first time, the Department is creating a verified, province-wide database of active taxi drivers, an important step towards a safer, more professional, and accountable taxi industry.

The drive received an immediate and positive response, with 510 drivers registered within the first few hours of the launch. Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, visited the rank this morning to oversee the registration process and engage directly with drivers and operators. He expressed his appreciation for the industry’s support, noting that a verified database is the foundation for a modernised and professional public transport system.

“Minibus taxis carry approximately 80% of our commuters every day and are both the lifeblood of our economy and a valued stakeholder in our province. While the industry faces long-standing challenges, including informal operations, our goal is to transform the sector. Improving this industry is not just a policy goal; it is essential for a dignified and integrated public transport system,” said Minister Sileku.

Minister Sileku also addressed specific concerns regarding data privacy and outstanding traffic fines, providing clear assurance to the industry: “Some drivers may be hesitant to provide their details, fearing this information could be used to track fines. I want to be clear: this is not a punitive measure. This registration is about support, professionalisation, and restoring the dignity of the taxi driver. We want drivers to take pride in their profession. A verified database will allow us to design structured training and support systems that were not possible before.”

The initiative carries the message “Enough is enough,” reflecting a commitment to value every life equally, recognise that even one death is too many, and increase accountability in public transport.

Mitchells Plain was chosen to kick off this registration drive, with strong support from local taxi leaders to make sure all drivers can take part and benefit. This pilot is just the beginning. The Department plans to roll out the programme across the province to build a safer, more professional, and respected minibus taxi industry for everyone.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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