Governor Newsom signs legislation 3.26.26

News What you need to know: CHP’s crime suppression teams have achieved significant results, including 12,645 arrests, 6,475 stolen vehicles recovered, 568 illicit firearms seized, and the confiscation of over 2,549 pounds of drugs, including more than 50,110 grams of...

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