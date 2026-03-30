Aiarty Background Remover and Video Enhancer Upgraded with Enhanced RAW Support and Stable Video Rendering

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Aiarty’s Image Matting V2.7 and Video Enhancer V3.6 enhance RAW support, AI background removal, and video rendering for faster, more reliable workflows.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, a leading provider of AI-powered creative solutions, today announced the latest upgrades for Aiarty Image Matting V2.7 and Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.6. These new releases focus on professional AI image and video enhancement, delivering better RAW photo compatibility, improved AI background removal accuracy, and stable AI video rendering for long-duration projects.

These updates support photographers, videographers, and digital creators, enhancing AI video enhancement, AI image matting, and batch RAW photo processing for more efficient workflows.

In conjunction with these new releases, Aiarty is launching a limited-time Easter promotion, offering up to 49% off lifetime plans for its AI image and video tools: https://www.aiarty.com/store.htm?ttref=w4bd-aiverele-zhh2603-enpr

Aiarty Image Matting V2.7: Optimized RAW Background Removal for Photos from Professional Cameras

Aiarty Image Matting is an AI background remover that enables photographers to quickly and precisely remove image backgrounds while preserving fine details and textures. Version V2.7 introduces optimized RAW parsing, enhancing compatibility with major RAW formats. It significantly improves color reproduction for Canon CR3 files, widely used by photographers with Canon EOS R series and EOS 5D Mark IV cameras, and refines display logic for RW2 files from popular Panasonic Lumix models like the GH5, S5, and G9, preserving details and tones more faithfully.

These improvements make AI background removal and batch RAW photo processing faster, more precise, and more reliable, helping professional photographers achieve high-quality results with minimal manual adjustments.

Additional fixes in V2.7 include :

* Windows NVIDIA GPU compatibility: Resolves TensorRT inference engine issues after driver updates, ensuring stable AI-powered image processing.

* TIFF preview bug fix: Eliminates low-quality thumbnails and improves efficiency for batch RAW workflows.

These updates make Aiarty Image Matting V2.7 a reliable AI background remover for professional photographers working with RAW images.

Download Aiarty Image Matting V2.7: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-matting/?ttref=w4bd-aiverele-zhh2603-enpr

Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.6: Stable AI Video Rendering for Professional Creators

Aiarty Video Enhancer is a leading AI video enhancement software, trusted for high-resolution enhancement, low-light denoising, deblurring, and restoring flawed videos. The new V3.6 version focuses on performance optimization and rendering stability:

* Improved resource allocation for long-duration AI video rendering tasks, ensuring smooth processing without slowdowns or crashes.

* Windows NVIDIA GPU support, keeping TensorRT inference engine stable after driver updates.

* Mac version fixes for rare model-loading crashes, enhancing overall user experience.

These upgrades make Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.6 the preferred choice for creators seeking reliable AI video enhancement, batch video processing, and stable AI video rendering for professional projects.

Download Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.6: https://www.aiarty.com/ai-video-enhancer/?ttref=w4bd-aiverele-zhh2603-enpr

“Aiarty has always delivered secure, offline, and reliable AI tools for background removal and video enhancement, helping creators achieve high-quality results,” said Jack Han, CEO of Aiarty. “With these upgrades, we’ve further strengthened support for professional photographers, videographers, and digital creators, making it even easier to process RAW photos, enhance videos, and maintain stable, high-resolution results across projects.”

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty’s latest products are now available with special Easter discounts for a limited time:

* Aiarty Image Matting V2.7— Originally $109 lifetime, now available at 31% off for $75 lifetime for 3 PCs/Macs.

* Aiarty Video Enhancer V3.6— Originally $235 lifetime, now available at 30% off for $165 lifetime for 3 PCs/Macs.

* Easter Bundle: Combine Aiarty Image Matting, Aiarty Video Enhancer, and Aiarty Image Enhancer (originally $155/lifetime) to enjoy up to 49% off, saving as much as $240 on the full bundle (lifetime plan for 3 PCs/Macs).

Creators can purchase individual products or bundles directly from the official Aiarty store at https://www.aiarty.com/store.htm?ttref=w4bd-aiverele-zhh2603-enpr



About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

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