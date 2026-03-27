Denver Homeowners May Be Losing Significant Heating and Cooling Dollars Through Attics

The majority of Denver-area homes operate below recommended insulation levels, creating a persistent and largely invisible energy drain on household budgets.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Denver homeowners focus on mortgage rates, property taxes, and rising grocery bills, a silent cost center continues to grow unchecked in attics, crawl spaces, and wall cavities across the metro: inadequate insulation. Level Up Insulation, a BPI-certified home performance contractor based in the Denver area, is releasing key data points to help local homeowners understand the financial and comfort implications of operating below recommended insulation benchmarks.

The numbers paint a consistent picture. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that approximately 90 percent of American homes are under-insulated. The EPA's ENERGY STAR program reports that properly air sealing and insulating homes can save homeowners an average of 15 percent on total heating and cooling costs. The North American Insulation Manufacturers Association cites research showing that 46 percent of home energy is used for heating and cooling — making the thermal envelope the single largest driver of residential energy consumption.

For Denver specifically, the implications are amplified by Colorado's climate profile. The Denver metro experiences cold winters, hot summers, dramatic diurnal temperature swings, and an elevation of 5,280 feet that increases infiltration rates compared to sea-level environments. The Department of Energy's Climate Zone 5 guidelines — which apply to the Denver metro area — recommend attic insulation of R-49 to R-60. Homes built before the 1990s routinely fall short of this benchmark by a significant margin.

Level Up Insulation, recognized as a trusted insulation company Denver residents have relied on across the Front Range, specializes in identifying and correcting these deficiencies through a systematic building performance approach. The company's assessment process uses blower door diagnostics and thermal imaging cameras to locate air leakage zones that are invisible to the naked eye but responsible for a disproportionate share of energy loss in most homes.

The company installs Green Fiber blown-in cellulose and fiberglass blown-in insulation at R-2.7 per inch, among other product types, depending on the specific conditions of each attic. In crawl spaces, a 10-mil vapor barrier is a standard component of encapsulation work. Every project is completed by crews trained to BPI standards at the organizational level, reflecting the company's commitment to whole-home performance rather than surface-level upgrades.

Xcel Energy, the primary electricity provider for Denver-area households, offers rebates for qualifying insulation projects through its energy efficiency programs. Homeowners whose projects meet specified R-value thresholds may be eligible for rebates that offset a portion of project costs. Level Up Insulation works with homeowners to understand available incentives and help them navigate the rebate process where applicable.

Beyond utility savings, properly insulated homes offer a range of secondary benefits that are difficult to quantify but immediately noticeable: more consistent room temperatures throughout the house, reduced noise transmission from the exterior, less strain on HVAC equipment, and improved indoor air quality through reduced infiltration of outdoor air and allergens. For Denver homeowners dealing with the city's periodic high-pollen counts and wildfire smoke events, a better-sealed home envelope can meaningfully improve indoor conditions.

About Level Up Insulation

Level Up Insulation is a BPI-certified insulation company and currently offers free home assessments for homeowners across the Denver metro and surrounding communities. The company encourages Denver residents — particularly those in homes built prior to 1990 — to schedule an evaluation before summer to understand their insulation status and explore available upgrade pathways.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.