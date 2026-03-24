Level Up Insulation Advises Denver Residents to Inspect Attic Insulation Before Next Winter

How proactive attic insulation upgrades deliver compounding returns over the life of a home.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Denver transitions out of another demanding heating season, Level Up Insulation Co. is encouraging local homeowners to use the upcoming shoulder months for a critical home performance check-up: a professional attic insulation assessment. Acting between seasons — rather than reacting when utility bills peak in January — gives homeowners access to better scheduling, optimal installation conditions, and the opportunity to benefit from upgrades during the following winter's most demanding months.

Colorado winters are no mild inconvenience. The Denver metro averages more than 60 inches of annual snowfall according to the National Weather Service, and temperatures during January regularly drop into the single digits overnight across the region. The Rocky Mountain climate creates an extended heating season that can run from October through April for many households — six months during which heat retention directly determines how hard a furnace must work and how large the resulting energy bill becomes.

The numbers behind heating inefficiency are well-documented. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that heating and cooling account for approximately 43 percent of the average home's energy use. Among the primary drivers of heating loss, the attic ranks as the most significant: the DOE estimates that up to 25 percent of heat loss in a typical home occurs through the roof assembly. For homes with inadequate attic insulation, that figure can be even higher, particularly in older construction where settling, compression, and decades of thermal cycling have degraded the original insulation's effectiveness.

The team at Level Up Insulation — among the most experienced insulation contractors Denver homeowners and property managers have worked with — recommends a straightforward first step for any homeowner uncertain about their attic's performance: schedule a free professional assessment. The company's BPI-certified process begins with diagnostic tools including blower door tests and thermal imaging cameras before any insulation recommendation is made, ensuring that air sealing — the essential companion to insulation — is addressed before any new material is installed.

The company installs Green Fiber blown-in cellulose and fiberglass blown-in insulation at R-2.7 per inch across Denver-area attics, bringing homes up to the R-49 to R-60 benchmark recommended by the DOE for Colorado's Climate Zone 5. In crawl spaces, 10-mil vapor barrier installation is a standard component of encapsulation projects. Air sealing is performed prior to insulation installation on every project, targeting high-priority bypass locations including attic hatches, recessed lighting, plumbing chases, and top plates along exterior walls.

Xcel Energy's energy efficiency rebate programs remain available for qualifying Denver-area insulation projects. Homeowners whose upgrades meet specified R-value thresholds may offset a portion of project costs through utility rebates. The company assists homeowners in understanding current program availability and determining which projects may qualify based on existing insulation levels and planned improvements.

For Denver homeowners who have not had their attic insulation professionally assessed in the past five years, Level Up Insulation Co. recommends scheduling an evaluation as part of routine home maintenance — similar in importance to HVAC servicing or roof inspection. Given that the attic is the primary pathway for heat loss in most Colorado homes, its condition has an outsized impact on both annual energy costs and long-term HVAC system lifespan.

About Level Up Insulation

Level Up Insulation is a BPI-certified insulation company offering free assessments for homeowners throughout the Denver metro area, including Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Arvada, and Colorado Springs. Scheduling early in the shoulder season ensures priority placement and allows homeowners to benefit from upgrades before the next heating season arrives.



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