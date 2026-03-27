DTOM Soft Launch Breadth Edits AI Motion Engine for SaaS Promos

Breadth Edits Launch Results

Breadth Edits Beta v1.0, a revolutionary AI Motion Engine delivering studio-grade product promos with 100% typography precision.

We engineered Breadth Edits to end the AI typography nightmare, delivering pixel-perfect motion graphics with code-based precision for high-fidelity product launches.” — Oğuzhan Yıldırır

ALANYA, ANTALYA, TURKEY, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineering and technical architecture firm DTOM Soft today announced the official Beta v1.0 launch of Breadth Edits. This innovative AI Motion Engine is specifically engineered to solve the persistent challenge of unreadable and distorted typography in AI-generated video content through advanced code-based rendering.

As the digital landscape shifts toward video-first communication, developers and marketers have struggled with traditional AI video tools that often produce low-fidelity visuals or "hallucinated" text. Breadth Edits addresses this "AI Typography Nightmare" by utilizing DTOM Soft’s unique code-to-video rendering architecture. This allows users to generate studio-grade, 1080p product promos with 100% text precision in seconds, requiring zero post-processing in complex software like After Effects.

"We recognized a critical technical gap where high-end product launches were being compromised by substandard AI visuals," said the engineering lead at DTOM Soft. "By focusing on pure motion engineering and pixel-perfect rendering, we have delivered a tool that allows any brand to present its product with absolute visual authority from day one."

The Beta v1.0 launch on Product Hunt has already garnered significant international attention, securing a Top 35 position within hours and onboarding new users. The platform’s ability to handle complex UI interactions and precise motion timing has made it an immediate favorite among the technical and SaaS communities.

Beyond its current capabilities, DTOM Soft has also provided a "sneak peek" into the upcoming Design Module. This next iteration promises to grant users even more granular creative control over their motion assets, further bridging the gap between automated generation and professional-grade technical design.

About Breadth Edits:

Breadth Edits is a high-fidelity AI Motion Engine that transforms product concepts into production-ready video assets. Built on a foundation of code-based precision by DTOM Soft, it serves as the ultimate tool for rapid, high-quality product announcements.

About DTOM Soft:

DTOM Soft is a premier technical architecture and engineering firm focused on advanced motion graphics, scalable AI solutions, and high-performance rendering engines. Dedicated to redefining digital storytelling through code, DTOM Soft continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in automated visual content creation.

Breadth Edits beta v1.0 is live!

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