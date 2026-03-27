ADOT unveils five new specialty license plates

PHOENIX – Arizonans have additional choices to support their favorite charitable causes as the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offers five new specialty license plates established by state law.

With the addition of the Arizona Youth Charities, Gila River Indian Community, No One Fights Alone, Teen Lifeline and 4AZKids specialty plates, MVD now has 114 different license plates that can be viewed and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates.

“Specialty license plates offer a fun way to customize your vehicle and show your support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Michael Cryderman said. “MVD is pleased to support Arizona communities through the various plates for the organizations dedicated to helping Arizona and our communities.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2025, sales of specialty plates contributed over $14.5 million for various causes and charities.

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona Legislature and have been offered since 1989. Plate designs complete a review by ADOT and law enforcement. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

In addition to these five new plates, the Arizona Diamondbacks plate has been redesigned and will also be offered in a motorcycle format.

Learn more about each of these plates:

Arizona Youth Charities

$17 from each plate goes to Executive Council Charities to provide grants to programs focused on helping youth in Arizona overcome adversity and reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

This plate will be available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format.

"Executive Council Charities is proud to introduce the new Arizona Youth Charities license plate - a meaningful way for drivers across Arizona to show their commitment to Arizona's at-risk youth,” said Matt Davis, Executive Council Charities Director. “By choosing this plate, you can make a visible contribution to improving the lives of the young people across the great state of Arizona."

Gila River Indian Community

$17 from each plate will go to the Gila River Indian Community for traffic control devices.

This plate will be available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format.

“This specialty license plate honors the Gila River Community’s proud history, tradition and culture, and our enduring connection to our shudag – the Gila River,” said Stephen Roe Lewis, Governor of the Gila River Indian Community. “It reflects our community’s pride in our identity and heritage and hopefully encourages others to learn more about our contributions to the state of Arizona. I appreciate the state Legislature’s support in making it possible.”

“The visibility displayed on the license plate not only brings attention to our great community and economic enterprises,” Lt. Gov. Regina Antone of the Gila River Indian Community said. “But it also proves our resiliency in providing additional resources for our police department.”

No One Fights Alone

$17 from each plate goes to Under the Shield Inc. to provide mental wellness training and coaching for all Public Safety, as well as Border Patrol Detention/Corrections, Dispatch, EMS/Rescue and Military/Veterans and their families.

This plate will be available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format.

“Under the Shield is proud to announce the launch of the No One Fights Alone specialty license plate,” said Susan Lewis Simons, President and founder of Under the Shield Inc. “This license plate is a powerful symbol of unity, resilience and unwavering support for those who

serve on the front lines and will be a visible reminder that behind every uniform is a family, a story and a shared commitment to protecting others.”

Teen Lifeline

$17 from each plate goes to Teen Lifeline to provide free, confidential crisis hotline services and suicide prevention education for teenagers, parents, and educators throughout Arizona.

This plate will be available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format.

“Every Teen Lifeline license plate represents hope for teenagers who may be struggling or even considering self-harm,” said Michelle Moorhead, Teen Lifeline Executive Director. “The funds raised through this specialty plate will help ensure youths across Arizona feel connected and have someone to talk to when they need it most. It’s an easy way to show support and help save young lives.”

4AZKids

$17 goes to Saguaros Children’s Charities to support more than 30 local children’s charities across Arizona that provide critical care, education, and enrichment programs statewide.

This plate will be available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format.

“The 4AZ Kids specialty plate gives Arizona drivers a completely custom, all black license plate with no branding, clean lettering, and an incredibly cool look,” said Clayton Wolfe, Saguaros Children’s Charities board member. “The best part, every purchase supports Saguaros Children's Charities, which grants millions of dollars to dozens of nonprofits serving Arizona children. See the full list of charities we support at www.saguaros.com/charities."

To view and order any specialty plate, please visit azmvdnow.gov.