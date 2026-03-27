ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 27-30)
PHOENIX – Two freeway closures for improvement projects are scheduled in the metro Phoenix area this weekend (March 27-30), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Two cross street restrictions also are planned. Allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these closures:
- Southbound State Route 51 closed between Glendale Avenue and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 30) for surface asphalt removal as part of a pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramp Northern Avenue also closed. Detours: Consider using southbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. Expect heavy traffic and delays near the closure. Southbound SR 51 traffic exiting at Northern or Glendale avenues can detour south on 16th Street before entering the freeway via Indian School or Thomas roads.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and 51st Avenue in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 30) for widening project. The north- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 will be closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue closed. Detours: Consider alternate routes while westbound Loop 101 is closed, including westbound Bell Road or Union Hills Drive. Note: Northbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes between Loop 101 and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 29). Allow extra travel time.
- Westbound I-10 on-ramp connection from southbound Seventh Street (south of McDowell Road) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 30) for paving work. Detour: Consider entering westbound I-10 via 16th Street or Seventh Avenue.
- Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (March 28) for widening project. Detours: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to Gilbert Road or Val Vista Drive to travel beyond Loop 202.
Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
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