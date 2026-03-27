ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 27-30)

Southbound State Route 51 closed

between Glendale Avenue and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(March 30) for surface asphalt removal as part of a pavement improvement project.

Southbound SR 51 on-ramp Northern Avenue also closed.

Detours

:

Consider using southbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport