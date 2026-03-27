SR 525 paving project to begin as early as April 1

LYNNWOOD – Local residents, commuters and businesses in the Lynnwood and Alderwood area will see overnight grinding and paving work starting on State Route 525 as early as April.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will pave roughly 2 miles in both directions of the highway in Lynnwood from the Interstate 405 interchange to just south of 148th Street Southwest, as well as eight ramps, with some work beginning as early as April 1.

This stretch of SR 525 was built in 1984 and was last paved in 2004, making it due to be repaved. Cracks, ruts and potholes have developed through the years, creating ruts and allowing water to pool.

This project will also improve erosion along the sides of the road and water pollution control, replace signal loops and install truck aprons that allow bigger vehicles to navigate corners without damaging infrastructure or their trucks.

What to expect

The first major closure will be the Alderwood Parkway on-ramp to southbound SR 525, lasting nearly four days from 7 p.m. Sunday, April 5 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

Throughout this project travelers along SR 525 can expect nighttime work Sundays through Thursdays, including full directional, single-lane and ramp closures for paving and striping.

Speeds will be reduced for daytime drivers who might encounter abrupt edges in areas where old pavement has been removed but not yet repaved. This work is weather dependent and scheduled work may be delayed.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.