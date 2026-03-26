Honoring Major Sorffly Davius

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of decorated U.S. Army National Guard Major and NYPD Officer Sorffly Davius, who died March 6, 2026, while serving with the 42nd Infantry Division at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday, March 27 from sunrise to sunset.

“Major Davius was the ‘Citizen Soldier’ in every sense. A dedicated NYPD officer and decorated Army veteran, he spent his career protecting others,” Governor Hochul said. “His life is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by our National Guard members, who balance their roles as citizens, first responders and soldiers. I send my deepest condolences to Major Davius’ wife and will keep his family, colleagues and all who knew him in my thoughts.”

Major Davius joined the New York Air National Guard in 2004 and previously deployed to Kuwait from October 2010 to July 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2013, he transferred to the New York Army National Guard and in civilian life, joined the New York Police Department in 2014.

Prior to his most recent deployment, Major Davius had been on military leave from the department, serving on state active duty as a member of the New York National Guard's Joint Task Force Empire Shield – the New York National Guard's security force working with law enforcement to protect critical infrastructure including major transit hubs in New York City.

Major Davius is survived by his wife and six children.