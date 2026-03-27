NCCI Sends Execs to NEFA Spring Conference

NCCI leaders will meet with equipment finance professionals at the summit.

Outsourcing risk management, in whole or part, to our team at NCCI, means financial services companies can be more effective and profitable. We look forward to some great conversations at this show.” — Christina Danovsky, SVP of Sales & Marketing, NCCI Services

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCCI, a provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO) Solutions with actionable intelligence to equipment financial professionals and other firms in the financial services industry for over 25 years, has announced that Presley Santos, Client Relations Specialist, and Christina Danovsky, Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, will both appear at the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA) 2026 Spring Conference, March 30–April 1 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa. The company will have a booth at the show.

“NEFA members are highly skilled executives working in a business that involves high risks,” said Donovsky. “By outsourcing risk management, in whole or part, to our team at NCCI, these financial services companies can be more effective and profitable. We look forward to some great conversations at this show.”

The National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA) is a national trade association comprised of professionals serving the equipment leasing and finance industry. Its member companies are diverse and include independent and bank-owned lessors and funding sources, commercial finance brokers, specialty lenders, and various specialized service/product providers serving the needs of these equipment finance specialists.

This year’s NEFA Spring Conference has been titled Charting New Waters and will include an agenda filled with entertaining and informative sessions. The Plenary Session, entitled “The U.S. Economy: Remarkably Resiliant,” features Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D. Dr. Eisenberg will provide an overview and outlook of the economic environment, and share share his thoughts on how all four parts of GDP will perform including all-important capex, what changes are in store for the softening labor market, the path of inflation, the thinking of the Federal Reserve, the most likely route of interest rates, the shape of the yield curve, and the likelihood of a near-term recession.

Other sessions at the event will focus on marketing issues, legal issues, and professional education for brokers and lessors.

NCCI offers customizable field services and a robust menu of full or component solutions for equipment financiers, including on-site collateral inspections, loss draft/insurance repair inspections, default servicing door-knock services, and more. The company has supported various lending institutions, private equity firms, distressed asset servicers, mortgage banking servicers, and credit unions.

Stop by NCCI’s booth to connect with the team and discover how NCCI unites multiple field processes into one seamless service model, designed to save time, simplify vendor management, and deliver measurable savings.

For more information about NCCI’s full suite of field contact, inspection, and verification services, visit www.ncciservices.com

About NCCI

NCCI is a certified Minority Owned Business (MBE) established in 1992 to be a nationwide provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO). Using both expert human resources and robust technology, NCCI provides actionable intelligence data, detailed reporting with customizable data points, and compliance-driven processes and protocols to strategically resolve risk for its clients. A number of RRO solutions are available for a range of industries, including Auto Finance Companies, Financial Institutions, Mortgage Servicers, Credit Unions, Medical Providers, and Government Agencies.

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