Consumers Line Up to Share African Fashions

— Prince Obeng, Founder, Afrodin Fashions

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afrodin Fashions, a global, online destination for African fashion, has launched a new loyalty program, and consumers in 10 nations signed up in the first month to share their favorite fashions with other members of the African diaspora. The company was initially established to bring African fashion directly from the source to members of founder Prince Obeng’s local community. The new program changed that.

“Very shortly after launching our online fashion marketplace, we were embraced by the local community,” Obeng said. “We launched the loyalty program so past customers could earn benefits by sharing fashion from our website. We expected it to grow our business locally, but were very pleased to see the program go global within days.”

Afrodin saw a 32% increase in local web traffic to the site shortly after the new loyalty program was launched. What surprised the team was that the company saw growth in 9 additional countries around the world, including:

• Ghana

• Great Britain

• Canada

• India

• Ireland

• The Netherlands

• Nigeria

• Finland

• Germany

“We were attracting some attention in Germany,” Obeng said. “When the loyalty program hit, our traffic from customers there almost doubled, growing by 98.4%. This is now our second largest market.”

Afrodin Fashions is the only online fashion marketplace that connects customers directly to the creativity of Africa’s emerging designers. The company ensures that every piece they buy is handmade, stylish, and affordable. Finally, the firm makes the entire process effortless through secure online shopping, global shipping, and responsive customer support.

Everything the company offers comes from Africa. It includes fabrics like Fugu, which is hand-woven in Ghana without machines, using only traditional methods. To Obeng, his products represent authenticity, culture, and pride. With Afrodin, customers do not just wear fashion; they wear culture, confidence, and a piece of Africa’s vibrant story.

To find out more about the company’s new loyalty program, visit Afrodin online.

About Afrodin Fashions

Afrodin Fashions helps fashion-forward individuals around the world who long to reconnect with the beauty, confidence, and creativity of African fashion. Through its curated e-commerce platform, the firm showcases handmade clothing, bags, jewelry, footwear, and accessories from emerging African designers, giving customers easy access to authentic, stylish, and affordable pieces that reflect who they are and celebrate the spirit of Africa on the global stage. In the process, the company is becoming the global, online destination for African fashion. Find out more about the company at https://www.afrodin.com/.

