SmartStop Self Storage Named a Top Climate Controlled Storage Provider by Newsweek Readers’ Choice

SmartStop is the Highest-Ranked Public Company on Newsweek’s 2026 Readers’ Choice List

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, today announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek readers as one of the top climate controlled storage providers in the U.S. in the publication’s 2026 Readers’ Choice rankings. Among the companies included on the list, SmartStop was the highest-ranked publicly traded self-storage provider, underscoring the strength of its brand, customer experience, and national platform.The Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards are based on consumer voting and reflect the opinions of customers who interact with storage providers across the U.S. SmartStop’s placement highlights growing brand awareness and reinforces the company’s reputation for delivering clean, secure, and well-maintained climate-controlled storage options in major markets throughout North America.“Being recognized by Newsweek readers is especially meaningful because it reflects direct customer sentiment,” said H. Michael Schwartz, SmartStop’s Chairman and CEO. “This recognition arms our commitment to providing a consistent, high-quality storage experience and positions SmartStop among the most trusted names in climate-controlled storage nationwide.”The ranking serves as an independent validation of SmartStop’s continued focus on customer satisfaction, facility standards, and operational excellence across its North American portfolio. With a presence in major markets throughout the United States and Canada, the company has invested in modern storage environments designed to help protect customers’ belongings from extreme temperatures and humidity. As the highest-ranked public company on the list, SmartStop stands out for its ability to deliver a consistent experience at scale while continuing to grow its presence in key markets.About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of more than 1,000 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStopSelf Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary, SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs and, through its Managed Platform, offers third-party management services in the U.S. and Canada. As of March 13, 2026, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of over 460 operating properties in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising over 270,000 units and more than 35 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 50 operating self-storage properties across four provinces in Canada, which total approximately 43,000 units and 4.3 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com

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