Former Hocking County Chief Deputy Convicted in Corruption Case

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio) — A former chief deputy with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has been convicted of corruption charges following a jury trial, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

A Ross County jury on Wednesday found Caleb Moritz, of Logan, guilty of seven felony charges:

One count of corrupting another with drugs (F2)

Two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness (F3)

One count of unlawful transaction in weapons (F3)

Two counts of theft (F4)

One count of forgery (F5)

Numerous complaints of corruption tied to Moritz’s employment and interactions with confidential informants and victims sparked an investigation by the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office. Upon resigning from his position in April 2023, Moritz stole property, including a firearm, from the sheriff’s office.

Moritz was initially charged in Hocking County in 2023, but at the request of the defense and prosecution, the case was tried in Ross County Common Pleas Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.

Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section led the prosecution of the case.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

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