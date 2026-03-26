Pole Barn Contractor to Spend 17 Years in Prison for Defrauding Consumers

(DELAWARE, Ohio) — A pole barn contractor who defrauded consumers of more than $400,000 has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison after being convicted of 47 felony counts, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

This month, Marion resident Ryan C. Needels, owner of Clear View Construction, went to trial in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on 47 felony counts contained in an indictment dating from August 2023. Needels ran a long-term scheme in which he accepted large payments for pole barns or other construction projects but instead stole victim’s money.

“Forty-seven convictions speak for themselves,” Yost said. “Victims were heard and justice was served.”

Judge Richard Frye, who heard the case on assignment, took testimony from 19 victims and considered victim-impact statements from many of them at sentencing. The judge ordered Needels to serve 17 to 22 years in prison and pay $448,000 in restitution, describing him as a “predator” who carried out a pervasive and prolonged scheme to defraud his victims.

The charges included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, telecommunications fraud, seven counts of money laundering and 38 counts of theft. Needels previously entered a guilty plea to some of the counts in the indictment, that plea was appealed and the convictions were vacated.

Ohioans who suspect unfair or deceptive business practices are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

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