CB Insights Partners with Perplexity to Bring Curated Research Selection into Perplexity’s Leading AI Platform

CB Insights Perplexity

New agreement enables Perplexity Max and Pro users to access and cite information from this curated selection

CB Insights has built a uniquely valuable platform for understanding private companies, with research and predictive intelligence that strategy and deal teams trust to get ahead of what's next.” — Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CB Insights, the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies, today announced a new partnership with Perplexity, the AI-powered answer engine, that enables Perplexity Max and Pro users to access and cite information from a curated selection of CB Insights research reports directly in responses.With the agreement, Perplexity is licensing access to information from a specific set of research reports on topics ranging from AI to crypto, energy tech and robotics, for use in answers to its paid user base. The capability is now live for Perplexity subscribers within Perplexity Computer and search, and gives them the ability to access information from the curated set of CB Insights research reports at the moment they’re asking questions.Now available to Perplexity Max and Perplexity Pro users, the partnership brings trusted, high-value research into relevant answers and tasks, while CB Insights benefits from expanded reach. CB Insights also offers a deeper subscription-only integration with Perplexity via MCP or API, complementing its similar offerings for other LLMs and enterprise apps.“CB Insights is excited to surface information from a curated research selection in Perplexity workflows where private markets and other business decisions are being shaped,” said Manlio Carrelli, CEO of CB Insights. “Perplexity users benefit from grounded, citation-backed intelligence, while we benefit from extending our reach and operating as a trusted intelligence layer inside this leading AI tool.”"CB Insights has built a uniquely valuable platform for understanding private companies, with research and predictive intelligence that strategy and deal teams trust to get ahead of what's next," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. "Bringing information from this curated selection of CB Insights research into Perplexity helps us deliver more authoritative, source-backed business answers at the moment users need them."The curated selection of CB Insights research reports available as part of the Perplexity integration includes a range of proprietary formats, from startup rankings and visual market maps that categorize companies across an ecosystem, to industry briefings, analyses of major companies’ innovation activity, and early-stage funding trend reports.Expanding Options for AI and MCPThe Perplexity partnership adds a new way to access a curated selection of CB Insights research. For deeper access, CB Insights offers paid subscriptions to its full platform of private company data, spanning 11 million companies, 1,600 markets, and predictive metrics used by strategy and deal teams to identify emerging technologies, markets, and high-potential companies earlier. The platform also includes CB Insights’ own AI-powered products, including ChatCBI™, as well as integrations that connect its proprietary data to customers’ AI and enterprise systems.About CB InsightsCB Insights is the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies — turning exclusive data on millions of firms into early, trusted signals on future performance and direction. The company pioneered predictive intelligence with its Mosaic Score — the first system to reliably forecast the outlook for a private company — and has since built it into a comprehensive platform of AI and data capabilities. Today, leading corporate strategy and deal teams rely on CB Insights to identify the right companies, markets, and opportunities before their competitors do. Visit www.cbinsights.com for more information.About PerplexityPerplexity is an AI company that builds products and services on accurate AI. Founded in 2022, the company’s mission is to power the world’s curiosity. They are the makers of the Perplexity answer engine, which draws from credible sources and deep research to answer questions with in-line citations, and the Comet Browser, the first AI-native web browser and harness for the powerful AI agent, the Comet Assistant. Perplexity is also the maker of Perplexity Computer, a massively multimodel orchestration of AI across tools, files, code creation, persistent memory and the open web. Each month, Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions globally. Perplexity is available in the App Store and online at https://perplexity.com

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