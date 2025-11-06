CB Insights and Clay partner to inject predictive intelligence into the CRM

CB Insights Clay

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CB Insights, the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies, today announced a partnership with Clay, the leading AI go-to-market (GTM) development platform, to give Clay customers direct access to CB Insights’ proprietary data inside their CRM. Clay lets GTM teams build powerful data enrichment and outbound workflows by combining 150+ data sources, orchestration capabilities, and AI automation in one platform.The integration includes CB Insights Commercial Maturity scoring, which quantifies a private company’s stage of development, from early to late, and is a valuable predictive tool for sales teams looking for right-prospect, right-time targeting, to close more deals.By embedding these signals into Clay, and enriching the CRM, go-to-market teams can now pinpoint exactly when a prospect is entering a key growth phase that others might overlook. This allows them to engage at the optimal moment, ultimately driving higher campaign conversion rates and improving win rates across their demand generation efforts.“This collaboration is about empowering more teams with the predictive intelligence they need to boost their conversion and win rates,” said Manlio Carrelli, CEO of CB Insights. “By bringing our intelligence into Clay, we’re helping a broader community of innovators transform how they pursue their best prospects. We know from experience and our own customer data that teams using predictive intelligence close 10-20% more deals and grow revenue 48% faster than those without.”Varun Anand, co-founder of Clay, added, “CB Insights’ predictive intelligence gives our users a sharper view of which prospects are ready to act. It’s a natural extension of Clay’s mission to help teams move from guess work to precision in their outreach.”In addition to the Commercial Maturity score, the partnership provides access to a range of CB Insights’ proprietary signals, including new partnerships, key hires, competitor moves, business relationships, revenues and new funding. This allows go-to-market teams to continuously refine their demand generation strategies with cutting-edge predictive intelligence, and close deals with prospects before competitors even have them on the radar.This predictive intelligence integration is now generally available within Clay. Users can access the Commercial Maturity Score and other CB Insights signals directly through their Clay dashboards starting today. For more details, contact your Clay representative or visit the Clay-CB Insights integration page About CB InsightsCB Insights is the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies—turning exclusive data on millions of firms into early, trusted signals on future performance and direction. The company pioneered predictive intelligence with its Mosaic Score—the first system to reliably forecast the outlook for a private company—and has since built it into a comprehensive platform of AI and data capabilities. Today, leading strategy, investment, and business development teams rely on CB Insights to identify the right companies, markets, and opportunities before their competitors do. Visit www.cbinsights.com for more information.

