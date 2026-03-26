Christopher Ranch Product Recall by Tops Markets

Recall was activated by Tops Markets following the observation that their stores were unable to properly store this item at FDA recommended temperature range.

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Ranch , the nation’s premier garlic company, has been made aware of the recall initiated by Tops Friendly Markets for the 6oz Peeled Garlic item. This recall was activated by Tops Markets following the observation that their stores were unable to properly store this item at the FDA recommended temperature range of 32-37 degrees. We highly encourage that the guidelines for fresh produce from the Food Safety Modernization Act are followed as an industry, as these are recommended and advised by the FDA.This recall is in no way related to the production or quality of this item or any other Garlic item from Christopher Ranch, but rather the retailer’s challenge in maintaining proper temperature control in their fresh produce display fixtures. Any rational actor should know that improper storage will diminish product freshness and shelf life, and therefore Tops Markets has chosen to recall product sold at their stores out of an abundance of caution.Ken Christopher, Executive Vice President of Christopher Ranch, stated, “We appreciate Tops Markets’ ongoing commitment to Food Safety for their customers by recognizing this error in the product cold-chain, and we want to assure our customers nationwide that Food Safety remains our top priority here at Christopher Ranch. Our products are the safest option for Americans and their families, and with the help of our retail partners we will continue to ensure optimal quality and freshness at the final point of sale.”Christopher Ranch provides the freshest and safest garlic in the nation through a stringent Food Safety program and adherence to the highest production and compliance standards in the nation.###About Christopher Ranch LLCAs the nation’s largest domestic fresh garlic grower/packer, Christopher Ranch is a family-owned agribusiness with a 70-year tradition of supplying the finest garlic products to retail and foodservice customers. Proudly located in Gilroy, the “Garlic Capital of the World,” Christopher Ranch ships over 100 million pounds of fresh California heirloom garlic annually. To learn more about Christopher Ranch California heirloom Garlic and other products, visit www.christopherranch.com

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