Christopher Ranch Celebrates 70th Anniversary and National Garlic Day on April 19

Christopher Ranch, the nation’s leading garlic producer, is celebrating its 70th year in business on Sunday, April 19, which is National Garlic Day.

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Ranch , the nation’s leading garlic producer, is celebrating its 70th year in business on Sunday, April 19, which also happens to be National Garlic Day. The company is working in partnership with Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park and the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association to host a day full of family fun and delicious garlicky treats at Gilroy Gardens.Ken Christopher is the grandson of company founder Don Christopher and currently serves as Executive Vice President. At 12:00 pm, he will be reading his children's picture book, Elephant Garlic, at the Lakeside Amphitheater and distributing free copies of the book (and fresh Christopher Ranch-grown garlic bulbs) to families in the audience.At 1:30 pm, Ken Christopher will serve as emcee for the Gilroy Garlic Festival Queen Pageant, also held in the Lakeside Amphitheater. This beloved annual tradition is sponsored by Christopher Ranch and returns in 2026 after a five-year hiatus. The queen and her court will represent Gilroy at various events and appear at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, to be held July 24-26, 2026.In the park's Event Center, visitors can enjoy free garlic bread, garlic ice cream, and a garlic spread, all prepared and served by volunteers from the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. Christopher Ranch is donating fresh garlic for the day. Additional garlic menu items and beverages will be available for purchase.Founded in 1956 by company patriarch, Don Christopher, Christopher Ranch has been the nation’s leading garlic producer for generations. Today, the company has a full-time workforce of over 1,000 people and runs 100 million pounds of California heirloom garlic through its Gilroy production facilities each year. Christopher Ranch ships fresh, peeled, roasted, and packaged garlic products to all 50 states in the U.S.Garlic lovers can find a variety of recipes featuring garlic on Christopher Ranch’s social media channels, as well as at their website, www.christopherranch.com/featured-recipes All National Garlic Day festivities on Sunday, April 19 at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park are included with regular park admission or Membership. As part of the Gilroy Gardens "We Love Locals" program, residents of Gilroy can purchase tickets at the front gate for just $12 on this day. Tickets can also be purchased at GilroyGardens.org.

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