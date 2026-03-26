Christopher Urias Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Urias, founder of KINETIC OUTPOST, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how discipline, responsibility, and education shape a stronger and more informed community.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Urias explores the importance of responsible leadership within the 2A community, and breaks down how structured training, education, and accountability can elevate both individual skill and collective trust.Christopher’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/christopher-urias63866393

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