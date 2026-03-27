Vego Garden Expands the Classic Garden Bed Into a Complete Growing System

Vego Classic Garden Bed Vego Arched Trellis System Vego Cover System Vego Irrigation Kit Vego VZ 2.0 material

Compatible covers, trellises, irrigation, and accessories extend what a classic garden bed can do.

What makes our Classic Garden Bed different is not just the bed itself, but the system built around it.” — Robert X, Founder & CEO of Vego Garden

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vego Garden is highlighting what sets its Classic Garden Bed collection apart: a complete growing system built around the bed itself.

While many raised garden beds are sold as standalone products, Vego Garden’s Classic Garden Bed collection is designed as part of a broader ecosystem. With compatible covers, trellises, irrigation, and accessories, the system gives gardeners more ways to protect plants, extend growing seasons, support vertical growth, and simplify day-to-day maintenance.

Compatible add-ons include the Mesh Cover System for pest protection, the Frost Greenhouse Cover System for cold-weather coverage, multiple trellis options for vertical growing, the Vego Irrigation Kit for easier watering, and a range of accessories designed to make gardening more efficient. Together, these solutions help transform a classic raised bed into a more flexible and complete growing environment.

The beds themselves are also designed for versatility. The collection includes multiple height options—11 inches, 17 inches, 26 inches, and 32 inches—along with round, U-shaped, and L-shaped configurations to fit different gardening styles and outdoor spaces. Vego Garden’s 10-in-1, 9-in-1, 6-in-1, and 4-in-1 modular designs allow one kit to be assembled into multiple layouts, while reinforced safety edging adds a cleaner, more user-friendly finish. Built with 0.6 mm panels, the beds are designed for a heavier-duty structure and long-term outdoor performance. The beds can also be assembled in under an hour, helping gardeners get growing faster.

Material durability is another key advantage. Vego Garden beds are made with VZ 2.0, the company’s proprietary steel-and-coating system, combining a steel core with protective layers of zinc, aluminum, and magnesium, and finished with USDA-certified paint. Designed for durability, corrosion resistance, and long-term outdoor use, the beds are built to last 20+ years. They also feature 100% stainless steel hardware and are designed to be eco-friendly, food-safe, and non-toxic, offering gardeners greater peace of mind.

“What makes our Classic Garden Bed different is not just the bed itself, but the system built around it,” said Robert Xiong, Founder & CEO of Vego Garden. “With compatible covers, trellises, irrigation, and accessories, gardeners can create a setup that evolves with their space, their crops, and their goals over time.”

Beyond product innovation, Vego Garden also supports access to gardening through its Giving Back Program and School Program, donating Classic Garden Beds and compatible add-ons to schools and organizations to help create more hands-on growing spaces.

Vego Garden also supports customers with 7-day-a-week customer service and an expanding retail presence, with its Classic Garden Beds carried by major retailers including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Costco, and more. Together, these advantages reflect Vego Garden’s broader mission to make gardening easier, more flexible, and more accessible over time.

About Vego Garden

Founded with a mission to make gardening easier, anytime, anywhere, Vego Garden designs innovative and durable solutions for indoor and outdoor gardening. Serving gardeners across North America, the brand offers system-based products that support year-round growing, from seed starting and composting to raised beds, greenhouses, and workspace solutions.

Promoting eco-friendly gardening practices and advocating social responsibility, Vego Garden is dedicated to empowering gardeners of all levels to sustainably cultivate their passion for gardening.

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