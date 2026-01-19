Vego Garden Launches Potting Bench Collection to Create Durable, Modular Gardening Workstations

Potting Bench with Cabinet Garden Sink Station with Cabinet Garden Potting Table Full Patio Workstation

An all-metal, modular potting bench collection designed for planting, prep, cleanup, and organized gardening workspaces.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vego Garden, a leading innovator in modular gardening solutions, today announced the launch of its Potting Bench Collection, a new lineup of all-metal, modular workstations designed to support planting, preparation, and cleanup while improving organization across outdoor and utility spaces.

For many gardeners, potting and prep often take place on uneven tables, aging wooden benches, or temporary setups that quickly become cluttered. The Vego Garden Potting Bench Collection was developed to address this long-standing challenge by offering a dedicated, durable, and easy-to-maintain workstation system that supports everyday gardening routines from start to finish.

“At Vego Garden, we focus on designing products that make gardening more efficient and more enjoyable,” said Robert X., Founder and CEO of Vego Garden. “This collection replaces high-maintenance wood and plastic benches with a true workstation system—one that’s modular, built for outdoor use, and designed to adapt as a gardener’s needs evolve.”

Modular Configurations for Different Spaces and Growing Needs

The Potting Bench Collection includes a range of modular components and bundled options, allowing gardeners to start with a single bench and expand over time. Available configurations include potting benches, sink stations, carts, workstation setups, cabinets, and accessories such as shelving, hanging storage, and hooks—supporting a wide variety of spaces, from backyards and patios to greenhouses and garage garden workstations.

All-Metal Construction Built to Replace Wood and Plastic

Designed for long-term outdoor use, the Potting Bench Collection features all-metal, maintenance-free construction that offers a durable alternative to traditional wood or plastic benches. Weather-resistant and easy to clean, the system helps gardeners maintain a reliable, low-maintenance workspace season after season.

Purpose-Built Features for Prep, Cleanup, and Organization

Different configurations within the Potting Bench Collection are designed to support the full gardening workflow. Select models include an optional stainless steel sink paired with a steel lid that creates a flush work surface when the sink is not in use. Potting bench models feature a removable basin with lid for efficient soil handling and easy cleanup. Lockable wheels allow for flexible repositioning, while solid metal feet provide stable, anchored placement. A growing accessory ecosystem supports organization, prep efficiency, and flexible daily use.

Standardized 36-Inch Height with Modular Expansion

Each component in the collection is built to a standardized 36-inch counter height to support comfort and efficiency during everyday gardening tasks. A C-clamp–compatible system allows multiple units to connect securely, enabling seamless island-style configurations for potting, staging seedlings, organizing tools, or creating multi-zone work surfaces.

Heavy-Duty Load Capacity for Real Gardening Work

Engineered for practical, real-world use, the Potting Bench Collection is designed to handle demanding gardening tasks. Each shelf supports up to 265 lbs, providing the strength needed to hold soil, tools, pots, and everyday supplies—transforming the setup into a true working station rather than a lightweight potting table.

Unified by a clean, cohesive design, all components are engineered to combine securely across the Potting Bench Series, enabling customized workstation layouts ranging from simple prep areas to fully integrated patio or greenhouse setups.

The launch reflects Vego Garden’s continued commitment to its brand philosophy: “Gardening Made Easier. Anytime. Anywhere.” By expanding beyond raised garden beds into integrated gardening systems, Vego Garden continues to help gardeners create organized, functional spaces that support the way they grow.

About Vego Garden

Founded with a mission to make gardening easier, anytime, anywhere, Vego Garden designs innovative and durable solutions for indoor and outdoor gardening. Serving gardeners across North America, the brand offers system-based products that support year-round growing, from seed starting and composting to raised beds, greenhouses, and workspace solutions.

Promoting eco-friendly gardening practices and advocating social responsibility, Vego Garden is dedicated to empowering gardeners of all levels to sustainably cultivate their passion for gardening.

Legal Disclaimer:

