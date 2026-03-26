articleOne Approved for Use in the U.S. House of Representatives

A First for AI-Native Policy Intelligence in the U.S. Congress

This approval validates what we set out to build — a platform where AI serves the substance of policymaking, with the trust, and rigor, and guardrails that the institution demands.” — Jackson Tufts, CEO of Manitou Research

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manitou Research, Inc. (Manitou Research) today announced that its articleOne™ platform has been approved for use as an artificial intelligence tool in the U.S. House of Representatives, making it the first policy intelligence platform built on AI-native architecture to achieve this designation.The approval follows a rigorous review process and reflects articleOne™'s commitment to the security, privacy, and data handling standards required to operate within one of the most sensitive information environments in the federal government.articleOne™ is the first platform designed from the ground up for the specific demands of policy research, legislative monitoring, and advocacy. Developed by a team of former Hill staff, policy domain experts, and technologists, articleOne™ integrates more than 15 real-time data sources — including bill texts, floor proceedings, committee transcripts, press releases, and social media — into a single, citation-anchored research environment."Policy professionals in Congress, Washington, DC, and across the country and across Washington have long needed tools that match the pace of their work without compromising on accuracy, or security, and stringent data and privacy protections. General-purpose AI is a step forward, but it wasn't built for this work. articleOne was," said Jackson Tufts, CEO of Manitou Research. "This approval validates what we set out to build — a platform where AI serves the substance of policymaking, with the trust, rigor, and guardrails that the institution demands."Key Capabilities of the articleOne™ Platform:* Real-Time Monitoring: PolicyStream™ and Ellipsis™ aggregate legislative activity across votes, floor remarks, hearing transcripts, press statements, and social media — with full committee transcripts delivered in minutes, not days.* Citation-Anchored Research: AI-powered briefings grounded in verifiable, source-linked data. Executive Digest™ assembles CBO scores, CRS reports, and floor statements for immediate comprehension and confident citation — no hallucinations.* Advocacy and Drafting: Committee intelligence, district-specific context, and AI-powered drafting turn hours of research into client-ready memos, speeches, and correspondence on demand.* Mobile Access: A dedicated iOS app ensures policy professionals can stay informed from anywhere.AvailabilityarticleOne is available to congressional offices, federal agencies, lobbying and government affairs firms, corporations, nonprofits, and other organizations engaged in policy research and advocacy. Subscription plans start at $499/month, with discounts available for non-profits and educational organizations. Access to the iOS app is currently limited for government customers.For more information, please visit https://www.articleone.ai or contact our press team at press@manitouresearch.com.About Manitou Research:Based in Arlington, Virginia, Manitou Research, Inc. is a non-partisan, privately held, and wholly American-owned company (Delaware C) dedicated to transforming how policy professionals, researchers, and engaged citizens interact with legislative and regulatory information. We are policy people who build tools for policy people. Manitou Research does not sell, trade, or share personally identifiable user or customer information as a core business principle; for full details, please review our Privacy Policy at https://main.articleone.ai/policies/ps/privacy/ . With articleOne, we are making the policymaking process more accessible, transparent, and meaningful for everyone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.