articleOne Launches Plus and Pro Tiers to Make Policy Intelligent

Built by former Capitol Hill staff, articleOne is the first AI-forward policy research platform designed to help government work better and more accessibly.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manitou Research today announced the official launch of articleOne Plus and Pro tiers, introducing groundbreaking capabilities for policy professionals drowning in the "alerts firehose" of morning newsletters and endless memos.The new tiers feature Ellipsis™, articleOne's proprietary module providing comprehensive situational awareness while allowing users to set their own cadence. Unlike generic AI tools that produce generic content or provide answers informed by questionable sources, articleOne delivers tailored solutions built by DC insiders and technical teams who understand policy workflows."We're filling the gap between hulking, expensive research tools and 'magic-wand' AI substitutes built on flimsy foundations," said Jackson Tufts, founder & CEO of Manitou Research. "Policy professionals need more than generic summaries -- they need intelligent tools that understand their actual workflows."Key capabilities include:-- Ellipsis™ - Comprehensive, real-time situational awareness with customizable alerts-- PolicyStream ™ - Single, consolidated feed driven by Member and Bill favorites; combines social media, statements, and more into a single Stream-- Research, a chat-based module grounded in continuously updating official and proprietary datasets, with inline citation and source provision-- Plain-English bill summaries via Reader module-- SpeechWriter and MemoBuilder for 'same voicing' organization content, grounded in high-quality, original source material-- and much more!articleOne Plus starts at $99/month with special pricing for non-profits, NGOs, K-12, and academia. Pro tier at $999/month includes priority processing and 10 seats. The first 100 organizations receive 50% off permanently. These complement articleOne Basic, which starts at $9/month and was released earlier this year, and the standalone PolicyStream for iOS app that allows users to monitor their Streams from anywhere.As a Virginia-based, American-owned company, articleOne employs cloud infrastructure located in the United States with protocols supporting IL-4 and FedRAMP compliance pathways.About Manitou Research:Manitou Research builds AI-forward policy tools that Make Policy Intelligent. articleOne is the first commercially available, multi-tiered policy and regulatory research platform purpose-built for the AI era. A version of articleOne for federal government will be released in the near future.Contact:Manitou Research Press Teampress@manitouresearch.com

