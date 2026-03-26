Introducing the BRIDGE Multi‑Generational Project Plan

Large, transformational initiatives don’t happen overnight, especially when they impact schools, districts, and educators across an entire state. That’s why the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) has taken a deliberate and thoughtful approach to planning this work.

A Clear Plan of Attack

Today, we are introducing a multi-generational project plan that visually represents NDDPI's organized plan of attack for this large and complex effort. Project activities are intentionally grouped and sequenced to ensure that foundational work happens first, followed by progressive enhancements and long‑term improvements. By laying out the work across multiple generations, the roadmap helps show how today’s decisions set the stage for future progress.

Glossary of Terms/Activities

Infinite Campus Implementation

Training and Configurations (District) – Training Plans for District Infinite Campus Users are developed and executed. Core configurations to each district’s instance of Infinite Campus are identified and implemented.

Data Extraction and Migration (District) – Districts work directly with NDDPI vendors to extract, cleanse, transform, and import legacy data from PowerSchool to Infinite Campus. NDDPI works with PowerSchool/TieNet and Infinite Campus to extract, cleanse, transform, and import special education data from TieNet to Infinite Campus.

Training and Configurations (State) – Training Plans for State (NDDPI) Infinite Campus Users are developed and executed. Core configurations to the State instance of Infinite Campus are identified and implemented.

Implementation Closeout – Districts and NDDPI transition from Infinite Campus’ implementation activities to the ongoing support/maintenance model.

SIS Enhancements as needed – Districts continue to work directly with Infinite Campus for district-specific enhancements and configuration as needed. NDDPI continues to work with Infinite Campus for statewide enhancements and configurations as needed.

NDDPI Modernization & Integrations

Stop-Gap Solutions – NDDPI works with Districts and state-level stakeholders to identify and deploy short-term/stop-gap solutions for areas not covered by Infinite Campus Implementation activities to limit operational disruption. (Examples: Scholarship application, eTranscript, Foundation Aid, etc.).

Ideal Future State Planning – The long-term vision and approach for a modern, efficient K–12 data ecosystem is clarified, documented, and communicated to all stakeholders.

Infrastructure and Interfaces Developed for Future Replacement of STARS – NDDPI and NDIT develop the infrastructure to store, manage, and distribute K–12 Education data. This provides the foundation for the replacement of STARS and other functional solutions not covered by Infinite Campus Implementation activities.

K–12 Identity / Authorization / Authentication Solutions – NDDPI and NDIT develop technical infrastructure, standards, and guidance for all stakeholder groups to securely access the data they need within Infinite Campus and other K–12 Education solutions.

Data Governance

Develop, Deliver, and Execute Data Sharing Agreements – Per North Dakota Century Code, data sharing agreements are executed between each North Dakota public school district and NDDPI.

NDDPI/NDIT Data and Technology Planning – Business leaders identify the data they rely on, clarify responsibilities, and agree on common rules for how that data is created, shared, and trusted. This governance plan is then translated into technical plans via systems, reports, and solutions, so data is available, securely accessed, consistent, and reliable wherever it’s used.

Organized, Intentional, and Purpose‑Driven Work

We recognize that large projects can sometimes feel overwhelming when multiple activities occur simultaneously. This roadmap is designed to bring clarity and transparency by showing how project activity is organized in a meaningful way, rather than appearing as disconnected efforts.

Each phase builds upon the last, allowing us to learn, adjust, and improve as we go while keeping the end goal firmly in sight. This approach ensures we remain focused on delivering value, minimizing disruption, and supporting schools and districts throughout the journey.

Progress, Not Perfection

It’s important to be clear: everything will not be perfect right away. Transformational change takes time, iteration, and collaboration. Some capabilities will mature over multiple phases, and feedback from educators and districts will continue to shape how the work evolves.

That said, here are some of the exciting examples of project wins NDDPI expects to be realized by the end of this year.

Anticipated Wins by June 30, 2026 (Generation I):

Legacy data (7 years) from PowerSchool & TieNet is migrated to Infinite Campus District Editions

District tech coordinators and admin users are adequately trained in new Infinite Campus SIS

District Editions of Infinite Campus are configured to meet core requirements (including residential facilities and CTE centers)

Schools/districts are able to complete pre-EOY and EOY processes in PowerSchool

Special Education Units are still able to complete SY25-26 indicator reports in TieNet

State infrastructure and interfaces are developed for future replacement of STARS (new Data Lake deployed)

Legacy STARS reports are prioritized for future decommissioning/replacement

SLDS-based solutions accessed via the Ed Portal begin decommissioning/replacement process

Data sharing agreements between NDDPI and schools/districts are delivered and executed

Anticipated Wins by January 1, 2027 (Generation II):

Three legacy systems (PowerSchool, TieNet, and Cityspan) are replaced by Infinite Campus Go-Live

State student ID assignment is removed from STARS and replaced with Infinite Campus

Real-time data sharing between district and state Infinite Campus instances begins

All end users are trained and equipped to utilize Infinite Campus for core SIS functions for the 26-27 school year

Student transcript generation removed from SLDS/Ed Portal and replaced with Infinite Campus

Legacy STARS reports begin decommissioning/replacement process

Looking Ahead—Together

This initiative is a long‑term investment in North Dakota’s education ecosystem. The roadmap is a living guide that will continue to be refined as we learn more and move forward together.

We encourage schools and districts to view this roadmap as a sign of commitment: a commitment to transparency, to thoughtful planning, and to delivering outcomes that matter. While the journey may be complex, the path forward is clear, and we are moving ahead with purpose.