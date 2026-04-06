Pamela Lewis Book Poster (Credit: PLA Media) Pamela Lewis With “Ben on the Bench” statue (Photo Credit: PLA Media) Image banner of What Would Ben Do stand up book sale sign (photo credit: PLA Media)

The OG Influencer Is Back: New Books Make Benjamin Franklin Fun Again

Ben Franklin really is America's ‘DaVinci,’ truly our first 'rockstar. ' I wanted to amuse, connect the dots, & bring facts, fun, & quirky humor to a story that deserves to be told again.” — Pamela Lewis

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, Franklin, Tennessee — a city named for one of America's most celebrated Founding Fathers — is getting into the spirit in a big way. Local author, historian, and philanthropist Pamela Lewis has released two new books about Benjamin Franklin: “Benjamin Franklin: America's First Rockstar,” a full-color commemorative guidebook for all ages, and “Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day,: an illustrated children's book featuring 60 original paintings by artist Isabella McAskill. Both are published by Traitmarker Media.The releases coincide with Lewis's donation of a bronze "Ben on the Bench" statue — crafted by acclaimed sculptor George Lundeen — now permanently installed in downtown Franklin. The statue was gifted in collaboration with city leaders and the local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Old Glory Chapter."I have fond memories as a youth ambassador to Japan during our country's bicentennial celebration," said Lewis. "The whole world was tapped into the excitement. I wanted to spur that same enthusiasm for America's 250th — and show my love for my adopted hometown."The books take a deliberately fresh and playful approach to Franklin's life and legacy. America's First Rockstar weaves in quotes from luminaries across the ages — from Eleanor Roosevelt and Shakespeare to Frida Kahlo and Rumi — painting Franklin as a timeless Renaissance man and cultural icon. Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day imagines the Founding Father dropping in on his Tennessee namesake city, rendered in warm sepia tones for young readers."I thought, he is really America's DaVinci — truly our first 'rockstar' and Renaissance man," Lewis said. "I wanted to amuse, connect the dots, and bring facts, fun, and quirky humor to a story that deserves to be told again."Lewis — an award-winning preservationist, music industry executive, and civic leader — was also inspired by a historical connection many residents don't know: Franklin, Tennessee is not only named for Benjamin Franklin, but neighboring Williamson County is named for his close friend and fellow patriot, Hugh Williamson.Both titles debuted at standing-room-only unveiling events in Franklin."Every generation inherits a story, but not every generation connects with it," said Robbie Grayson III, publisher at Traitmarker Media. "Pamela Lewis has taken one of our most brilliant and complex figures and made Benjamin Franklin accessible, engaging, and alive again — for both adults and children. That is no small achievement."Both books are available at downtown Franklin outlets Landmark Booksellers, The Carter House, Carnton, Denise Carolyn Boutique, Twine Graphics, Belmont Mansion in Nashville, and via Amazon and major online retailers.About Pamela Lewis Pamela Lewis is an award-winning businesswoman, philanthropist, preservationist, public art proponent, historian, and civic leader with a deep commitment to history and heritage education. She is the author of Benjamin Franklin: America's First Rockstar and Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day, both published by Traitmarker Media in 2026.More at www.plamedia.com Lewis is available for speaking engagements.For media inquiries, interviews, bulk orders, or additional information, please used attached contacts below:

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