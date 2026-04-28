Camille Harrison's New Single 'I Miss You, Mother' Arrives May 1, 2026 Ahead of Mother's Day

Camille Harrison “I Miss You, Mother” Single Cover Art Camille Harrison Press Photo (image courtesy Camille Harrison)

Singer pens the song every heart knows but few can find the words. In time for Mother's Day — a soulful ode to love, loss, and the woman who made her a singer.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville-based singer-songwriter Camille Harrison will release "I Miss You, Mother," a moving new single inspired by her mother, on May 1 — just in time for Mother's Day. Tender, raw, and achingly honest, the song is a deeply personal letter to the classical pianist whose spirit lives in every note Camille has ever sung — the woman who shaped her voice, her faith, and her life.For Harrison, this song was not written so much as it was finally said aloud. Her mother gave her not only a love of music but a way of expressing what words alone could not hold. "I Miss You, Mother" is the clearest expression of that yet.It is an expression resonating with all those that hear it. Longtime Olivia Newton-John musical director Dane Bryant says, "I feel honored to be a part of this beautiful song. (It has) Such moving lyrics, paired with a gorgeous chord progression.""Camille shared her stunningly beautiful original song with me and I immediately connected because of the loss of my mother several years ago—a loss that is still with me to this day." — Chuck Ruby, PhD, Psychologist, Lt Col (US Air Force retired)Harrison's journey as an artist is inseparable from her mother's influence. A Nashville native who also made her mark in Memphis, she headlined the Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Sunset Symphony and Memphis in May Festivals for three consecutive years, toured Italy, and opened for country legends including Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., Conway Twitty, and Dottie West. She was a featured vocalist on Hank Williams Jr.'s recording for The Songs of Hank, Jr., contributed to The Prince of Egypt soundtrack, and co-wrote the Top 40 Billboard Country chart hit "Standing Still" by The Clark Family Experience.With a catalog that moves gracefully between country, jazz, pop, and classical — including her singer-songwriter album When It Comes to Love, traditional jazz record The Big Parade, and the warmly received Christmas With You — Harrison has always written from the deepest places of her heart. "I Miss You, Mother" may be her most personal work yet, a song born from the classical roots her mother planted in her and the grief that only grows more tender with time.“The beauty of ‘I miss you, Mother’ rests in its honest simplicity,” says bass player Mike Brignardello (Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson). “Heartfelt, raw at times, (and) understated in its delivery, ‘I Miss you, Mother’ will resonate with anyone who has experienced the loss of a beloved parent”Released ahead of Mother's Day, "I Miss You, Mother" is simply what the title says — an honest, unguarded song for anyone who has ever loved and lost the most important woman in their life."I Miss You, Mother" will be available on Friday, May 1 on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.For more information, visit www.camilleharrison.com or follow Camille Harrison on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Preview of Camille Harrison’s “I Miss You, Mother” Single w/cover art in video.

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