Two Rivers Mansion (Courtesy Friends of Two Rivers) Stone Hall (Photo Courtesy of Friends of Two Rivers) Wilson Bank & Trust Logo (R)Wilson Bank & Trust. (Courtesy of Wilson Bank & Trust)

Friends of Two Rivers Welcomes Wilson Bank & Trust as New Banking and Heritage Partner to support the non-profit group’s efforts at historical preservation.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Friends of Two Rivers is proud to announce Wilson Bank & Trust as its new Banking Partner and as a Heritage Partner, a relationship that strengthens the organization's ongoing mission to preserve some of Middle Tennessee's most treasured historic properties."We would like to thank Wilson Bank & Trust for supporting The Friends of Two Rivers mission in restoring, preserving and protecting Two Rivers Mansion, the 1802 House and Stone Hall," says Friends of Two Rivers President Jeff Syracuse. "Their support ensures that we can continue those efforts along with proving their use as historic, cultural treasures that enrich, educate and connect the community.""We are thrilled to partner with such a great organization like The Friends of Two Rivers," says Brendan Holloway, AVP-Office Manager of Wilson Bank & Trust's Hermitage Office. "At Wilson Bank & Trust, community involvement is at the heart of who we are, and this partnership reflects that. We look forward to supporting all the new and exciting things the organization has in store for the Donelson, Hermitage, and Greater Nashville community."The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the organization. In August 2025, Two Rivers Mansion reopened to the public following a $4.5 million exterior restoration led by The Tradesmen Group, completed in partnership with Metro Parks after nearly two years of work. The project extensively repaired the exterior, roof, front porch, and overall structure of the 1859 Italianate home, returning one of Middle Tennessee's most architecturally significant houses to its original grandeur. An estimated 400 guests attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone.While the mansion was undergoing restoration, the Friends of Two Rivers worked to expand its mandate, evolving into a regional historic and cultural preservation organization. The group dropped "Mansion" from its name to reflect this broader scope and added Stone Hall, a 1918 property in nearby Hermitage, to its portfolio alongside Two Rivers Mansion and the 1802 House. Looking ahead, the organization has full design and construction documents in place for a planned “Two Rivers Cultural & Educational Center,” a 250-person event center behind the mansion, designed as a carriage house to architecturally complement the historic site where expanded educational programming and events can occur.Upcoming Events at Two Rivers Mansion:• Spirit of Two Rivers Historic Tours — June 1 through October 28, 2026. Guided tours offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9am, 10am, 11am, and noon.• Movies at the Mansion: Welcome to Summer — “David” — Friday, June 5, 2026 | 5:30–10:00pm• Music at the Mansion: Nashville Symphony — Saturday, June 6, 2026 | 6:00–9:30pm. Outdoor performance on the mansion grounds. FREE admission.• Whispers From the Past: Paranormal Investigation Series — Overnight experiences from 7:00pm–1:00am, held one weekend each month from June through September. Click here for more details.• Movies at the Mansion: Back to School — “GOAT” — Friday, August 7, 2026 | 5:30–10:00pm• Music at the Mansion: Timbo & Lonesome Country — Saturday, August 8, 2026 | 6:00–9:30pm• Music At The Mansion: Two Rivers Community Orchestra — Sunday, August 30, 2026 | 3:00–6:00pm. Outdoor performance on the mansion grounds. FREE admission• Music At The Mansion: The Moonlighters Big Band — Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 6:00–9:30pm• Movies at the Mansion: Celebrate America’s 250th — “National Treasure” — Friday, September 25, 2026 | 5:30–10:00pm• After Dark Tours — October 16–18, 2026. host tour experience where ghost-hunting equipment is welcome.For tickets, membership information, and event details: www.friendsoftworivers.com • (615) 639-0676 • info@friendsoftworivers.com 3130 McGavock Parkway, Nashville, TN 37214ABOUT FRIENDS OF TWO RIVERSFriends of Two Rivers was established in 2010 to protect, preserve, restore, and promote the historic Two Rivers Mansion in partnership with the Metro Parks Department and the Metro Historical Commission. The organization was officially incorporated on August 20, 2010, and received 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status later that year. Since then, its mission has expanded to include the historic Stone Hall site, located on the scenic bluffs of the Stones River. Today, Friends of Two Rivers is dedicated to honoring and sharing Nashville’s rich past by preserving these treasured landmarks through community engagement, fundraising, and educational initiatives.ABOUT WILSON BANK & TRUSTFounded in 1987, Wilson Bank & Trust is a full-service community bank committed toproviding equal access to credit for everyone. Taking a personal approach to business,Wilson Bank & Trust offers customized banking needs for customers across the region.With 32 offices in ten counties, we remain local, independent, and dedicated to servingour communities, neighbors, and friends. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at https://www.wilsonbank.com ###

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