Velocity Micro Introduces Refreshed Gaming and Workstation Lineup Featuring New Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S Plus Processors

Velocity Micro Raptor Z95 Velocity Micro ProMagix HD60 Velocity Micro has been building custom PCs since 1992

With Intel’s new Core Ultra unlocked processors, we’re delivering the performance and efficiency needed to handle modern gaming while also providing the horsepower for streaming, editing and modeling.” — Randy Copeland, President and CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity Micro , the premier builder of custom high-performance desktops, laptops, and workstations in North America today announced the availability of gaming and workstation desktops powered by the latest IntelCore™ Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core™ Ultra 5 250K Plus processors. Built on Intel’s refreshed Arrow Lake architecture and designed for gamers and budget-minded content creators, the new platform delivers exceptional performance, modern features, and outstanding value for today’s most demanding PC workloads. Configurations start around $1,599.“Gamers and creators today need systems that can do more than just push high frame rates,” said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. “With Intel’s new Core Ultra unlocked processors, we’re delivering the performance, efficiency, and platform features needed to handle modern gaming while still providing the horsepower for streaming, editing, and content creation. And it’s all at a price point that makes high-end performance more accessible.”Intel’s new Core Ultra 200S Plus processors bring increased efficiency, better single and multi-threaded performance, new Binary Optimization Tool, NPU integration, and a more robust I/O, making an already powerful Velocity Micro lineup even more formidable. A few key product options include:• Raptor Z55 – PC Magazine’s Best Gaming Desktop of 2025 gets even better with the inclusion of Ultra 200S Plus processors in a micro-Tower chassis.• Raptor Z95 – Designed for elite level gaming, the Z95 puts all of Velocity Micro’s engineering prowess into a full tower chassis for a combination of performance and aesthetics.• ProMagix HD80 – Optimized for content creation, video, 3D, animation, and CAD, this full tower workstation leverages Intel Core 200S Plus for incredible value.• ProMagix HD60 – A micro tower workstation, the HD60 utilizes the increased efficiency of Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus to produce faster renders and smoother modeling.Every Velocity Micro desktop is hand-built and performance-tuned by Velocity Micro engineers to ensure optimal thermals, reliability, and sustained performance. Systems are validated to deliver consistent frame rates and stable operation during long gaming sessions, streaming, and content creation workloads. For more information or to configure a desktop PC powered by Intel Core Ultra 200S Plus, visit VelocityMicro.com.For more information, visit:About Velocity MicroVelocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and visual supercomputers. For more information, please call (804) 419-0900 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 21 PC Magazine Editor’s Choice awards plus PC Mag’s Best Gaming PC of the Year 2025. CNET, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry’s best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

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