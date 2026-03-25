Velocity Micro Introduces ProMagix™ HD150i Workstation Powered by New Intel® Xeon® 600 Processors and W890 Platform

ProMagix HD150i powered by Intel Xeon 600 Velocity Micro has been building custom PCs since 1992

With up to 86 processing cores, the HD150 is now the most powerful workstation available for those utilizing Intel instruction sets

Professionals demand more power and memory bandwidth than ever before. The new Intel Xeon 600 platform allows the HD150i to deliver exceptional performance for the work our customers do every day.” — Randy Copeland, President and CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity Micro , the premier builder of custom high-performance desktops, laptops, and workstations in North America, today announced the refreshed ProMagix™ HD150i workstation featuring the latest IntelXeon600 series processors and the new IntelW890 chipset. Designed for professionals working with complex engineering, creative, and AI workloads, the ProMagix HD150i, by harnessing the new Intel Xeon processors with up to 86 performance cores and 172 threads, enable significantly faster performance in highly parallel workloads such as rendering, simulation, AI development, and large-scale data processing.“Modern professional applications demand more compute power and memory bandwidth than ever before,” said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. “The new Intel Xeon 600 platform allows the ProMagix HD150i to deliver exceptional performance for the real work our customers do every day—from engineering simulations and architectural visualization to AI model development.”Formerly “Granite Rapids,” Xeon 600 introduces Intel’s newest performance core architecture built on the Intel 3 process, delivering meaningful improvements in both multi-threaded performance and energy efficiency compared to previous workstation platforms. The result is faster iteration times, reduced render queues, and improved responsiveness when working with large datasets and complex models.The refreshed HD150i utilizes the Intel W890 chipset, designed specifically for these high-performance professional systems. The platform provides the bandwidth and connectivity needed for today’s most demanding workloads, including support for:• Up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes for high-performance GPUs, NVMe storage, and accelerator cards• Eight-channel DDR5 memory delivering massive memory bandwidth• IntelAMX instructions built into each CPU core to accelerate FP16, int8, and bfloat16 datatypes• Advanced platform reliability for sustained compute workloadsThis expanded bandwidth allows professionals to combine powerful GPUs, high-speed NVMe storage, and advanced networking without compromise—critical for GPU-accelerated rendering, AI pipelines, and high-resolution media production.Like all Velocity Micro workstation PCs , the ProMagix HD150i is precision-built and performance-validated by Velocity Micro engineers. Each system is optimized for stability, thermals, and sustained workloads to ensure consistent performance during long simulations, renders, or compute-intensive projects.The Velocity Micro ProMagix HD150i workstation with Intel Xeon 600 Granite Rapids processors and W890 chipset is available for order starting at $5929 immediately, with shipments beginning in about two weeks.For more information, visit:About Velocity MicroVelocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and visual supercomputers. For more information, please call (804) 419-0900 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 21 PC Magazine Editor’s Choice awards plus PC Mag’s Best Gaming PC of the Year 2025. CNET, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry’s best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

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