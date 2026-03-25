Thursday, March 26, 2026
CANADA, March 25 - Note: All times local
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a Royal Canadian Navy vessel.
Note for media:
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to strengthen the Canadian Armed Forces.
Notes for media:
1:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit an aerospace and defence manufacturing facility.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.