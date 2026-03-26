G Force Performance Expands DIY Engine Mount Lineup with Duramax Kit and Introduces New Chassis Reinforcement Solutions

G Force Performance continues to expand its lineup of swap-ready components and chassis solutions with the release of a Duramax DIY Engine Mount Kit.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Force Performance Products continues to expand its lineup of swap-ready components and chassis solutions with the release of a Duramax DIY Engine Mount Kit alongside a new category of chassis reinforcement products, now available at Crossmembers.com.

These additions are designed to support builders tackling modern drivetrain swaps, diesel conversions, and high-horsepower applications where engine placement, chassis rigidity, and drivetrain alignment directly impact performance and reliability.

New: Duramax DIY Engine Mount Kit (GF-DIYMP-DMAX-KIT)

The latest addition to the G Force DIY Engine Mount Kit lineup brings Duramax swap capability into the same system that builders already use for LS, LT, SBC, and other popular platforms.

Unlike universal mounts that require extensive fabrication guesswork, the G Force DIY system is engineered to give builders a repeatable starting point while still allowing customization.

Key Features

• Designed specifically for Duramax diesel engine swaps

• Heavy-duty steel construction for high-torque applications

• Builder-friendly format for custom positioning and fabrication

• Compatible with a wide range of chassis configurations

• Supports proper engine placement and driveline angle alignment

For builders working with diesel torque and weight, proper mount geometry becomes critical. The Duramax kit allows precise positioning to maintain:

• Correct driveline angle

• Clearance for steering, exhaust, and accessories

• Stable load distribution under torque

New Category: Chassis Reinforcement Products

To complement growing demand for high-horsepower swaps and modern drivetrain conversions, G Force has also introduced a new line of chassis reinforcement components designed to improve rigidity, safety, and long-term durability.

These products address a common issue in older platforms and performance builds: chassis flex under load.

Available Products

Frame Rail Brace – 1964–1967 GM A-Body (GF-FRB-6467AB)

• Reinforces front frame rails to reduce flex

• Improves structural integrity in high-torque applications

Mid Frame Rail Boxing – 1964–1967 GM A-Body (GF-AE1-FRB)

Mid Frame Rail Boxing – 1968–1972 GM A-Body (GF-AE2-FRB)

• Converts open frame sections into boxed rails

• Increases torsional rigidity

• Reduces chassis twist during acceleration and cornering

Mustang Chassis Jacking Rails – S550/S650 Mustang Coupe (GF-MJB15)

• Provides safe, repeatable lifting points

• Adds structural support along the rocker area

• Designed for modern Mustang performance builds

Why Chassis Reinforcement Matters in Modern Swaps

As horsepower increases and drivetrain combinations evolve, factory chassis designs often become the limiting factor.

Common issues builders encounter include:

• Frame flex under acceleration

• Inconsistent driveline angle

• Poor load distribution between engine and transmission

• Reduced effectiveness of transmission crossmembers

By reinforcing key areas of the chassis, these new components help ensure that supporting parts like transmission crossmembers, motor mounts, and drivetrain adapters can perform as intended.

Find all G Force suspension and chassis reinforcement products at https://www.crossmembers.com/collections/chassis-suspension

Built to Work Together: Mounting + Structure

G Force Performance Products continues to take a system-based approach to drivetrain swaps:

• Engine Mount Kits establish proper engine placement

• Transmission Crossmembers maintain drivetrain alignment and stability

• Chassis Reinforcement Components ensure the platform can handle the load

This integrated approach helps eliminate common swap issues such as:

• Misaligned driveline angles

• Exhaust clearance limitations

• Mount failure under torque

• Inconsistent shift feel under load

These products are engineered to reduce fabrication time while improving fitment accuracy and long-term durability.

Availability

All products are available now at:

https://www.crossmembers.com/

About G Force Performance Products

G Force Performance Products designs and manufactures engine swap components, transmission crossmembers, motor mounts, and chassis solutions built for real-world performance applications. Their focus is on bolt-in functionality, adjustability, and proper drivetrain geometry, helping builders complete swaps with confidence and repeatable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.