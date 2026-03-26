WOOM TRANSFORMS AN OVERLOOKED CATEGORY INTO A PREMIUM GLOBAL BAND

Turning screen time into ride time through empathy-driven design

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry-leading children’s bicycle company, woom , is disrupting the kids’ bike category, reshaping how the next generation learns to ride and experiences life on two wheels. Featured in the USA Today documentary series “Innovation Leaders,” woom’s story highlights the company’s journey from a small garage startup to a category-shaping industry pioneer.Founded in 2013 in a Vienna garage by two bike-loving fathers, Christian Bezdeka and Marcus Ihlenfeld, woom was born out of a simple frustration. Unable to find a bike that truly worked for their own children, they decided to design one themselves. What began as a passion project quickly grew into a global success. Today, woom is a market leader in Austria and is sold in more than 40 countries worldwide.From the start, woom challenged a long-standing industry norm: most kids’ bikes are simply scaled-down adult bikes. Instead, woom designed from scratch, engineering bikes specifically for children’s anatomy, movement patterns, and learning curves. The result is a line of lightweight, ergonomic, beautifully designed bikes that set a new standard for children’s bicycles.“At woom, design starts with empathy, not engineering,” said co-founders Bezdeka and Ihlenfeld. “By seeing the world through a child’s eyes, we weren’t just building better bikes, we were reimagining how kids experience learning to ride.”Through this disruptive approach, woom created a new premium kids’ bike category, as well as a new way to learn to ride. Nearly 75% of U.S. parents still believe training wheels are the right way to learn to ride. Changing that mindset requires educating an entire market, not only on the benefits of a balance-first method, but on a broader shift in how bikes are perceived: from toys to foundational tools for development, confidence, and independence.That shift comes at a critical moment. According to the CDC, only one in four children in the U.S. gets the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity. In a screen-dominated world where outdoor play competes with constant digital distractions, woom champions active childhoods, family connection, and lifelong wellness.By redefining mobility at its very beginning – childhood – woom isn’t just transforming an industry, it’s helping shape healthier generations and a more active future.Parents today want more than a bike. They want tools that help their children thrive. That’s why woom builds bikes that make learning to ride easier, safer, and more joyful, turning early milestones into lifelong passions.About woom:woom is a globally-acclaimed children’s bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 40 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids’ bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes include options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids’ bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids’ bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.Media Contact:Katie McKenziekatie.mckenzie@woom.com

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