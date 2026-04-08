Toluna Named AI Innovation Leader in New Documentary: A Faster Tomorrow

Film Reveals How Toluna’s Pioneering Augmented Intelligence Approach Eliminates the Trade-Off Between Speed and Confidence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toluna , the global AI-first insights company, today announces its feature as the market research industry’s AI Innovation Leader in A Faster Tomorrow, a new documentary produced by Acumen Media for USAToday.com as part of its Innovation Leaders series. The film examines how artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how organizations source, interpret and act on insight — and why Toluna is the company that built for this moment before the industry knew it had arrived.Featuring interviews with CEO Frédéric-Charles Petit, CTO Frank Smadja, and EVP Innovation Renee Smith, the documentary charts Toluna’s multi-year investment in AI as a foundational engine. The result is what Toluna calls augmented intelligence: a model that blends AI speed and scale with the contextual judgement of human expertise, removing the trade-off between speed and confidence to deliver limitless intelligence clients can trust.“We’ve moved from an industry that took weeks to deliver insight to one where it happens in minutes,” said Petit. “Our ambition is to make research limitless, to break the constraints of time, budget and access that have always held brands back, and keep our clients one step ahead.”Backed by a first-party community of close to 80 million real consumers across 100 countries and grounded in 25 years of research expertise, Toluna offers a unified AI-powered environment where brand, product, and innovation teams can design, test and refine at market speed without sacrificing rigor. Central to this is Toluna’s virtual panel - synthetic personas constructed from thousands of individual data points across demographic, personal, psychological and experiential layers - enabling on-demand insight into any audience, at any scale.Critically, every virtual panelist’s responses are validated against real human answers before results are delivered to clients. “AI is augmenting what we do with humans to increase speed, agility and reach,” said Smadja. “But it is not replacing them. Real people remain the ground truth.”That philosophy runs through every layer of Toluna’s model. “Augmented intelligence is a mixture of human and artificial intelligence,” said Smith. “Human judgement is the way we connect with people and understand relationships. Bringing that judgement to data is what makes the data come alive.” The future Toluna is building is not one where AI displaces human expertise, it is one where the two work together to deliver the limitless, trustworthy intelligence that keeps brands one step ahead.About Toluna:Toluna is the global AI-first insights company. For over 25 years, Toluna has evolved ahead of the industry, combining ~80 million real panelists, operations across 40 countries, a leading insights platform, and end-to-end pioneering AI capabilities to keep organizations one step ahead with limitless intelligence they can trust.Visit https://tolunacorporate.com/usa-today Media Contact: Scott Axcell CMO, scott.axcell@toluna.com

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