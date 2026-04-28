BookFab for Mac Launches, Giving Mac Users Greater Control Over Their Digital Libraries

BookFab BookFab Kindle Converter for Mac

BookFab launches for Mac, enabling macOS users to convert purchased eBooks and audiobooks to formats such as EPUB, PDF, and MP3.

CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital reading becomes more common, many users still face limits caused by closed platforms, restricted formats, and device compatibility issues, especially on Mac, where fewer tools are available for downloading, converting, and managing purchased digital content locally. To address this need, BookFab has launched its macOS version, enabling users to download and convert titles from major platforms like Kindle, Kobo, and Audible, as well as Japanese services like FANZA and DMM Books. Mac users can now save eBooks, audiobooks, manga, and light novels locally in flexible formats, including EPUB, PDF, MP3, and M4A.- What Modules Are Included in This Release of BookFab for Mac?The macOS release covers eight BookFab modules across Kindle, Kobo, Audible, audiobooks.com, AudiobookJP, FANZA, DMM, and BookWalker. Other features, such as audiobook production, AI voice cloning, and support for additional eBook platforms, will be rolled out gradually.- Key Features of BookFab for Mac1. Convert Kindle and Kobo eBooks to PDF or EPUBIn this macOS release, BookFab Kindle Converter for Mac allows users to convert Kindle eBooks into more widely compatible formats such as PDF and EPUB. The release also supports Kobo eBook conversion, giving users of different E-Ink devices greater flexibility to read, back up, and manage their eBooks locally.2. Convert Audible and audiobooks.com Titles to MP3, M4A, and MoreBeyond eBooks, BookFab for Mac also supports downloading audiobooks from popular platforms such as Audible and audiobooks.com and converting them into MP3, M4A, WMA, FLAC, and OPUS without loss in quality. The converted files can be played on a wider range of devices without being tied to a single platform ecosystem, giving listeners much greater freedom across different devices, apps, and in-car systems. It also makes offline storage, organization, and personal backup significantly easier while maintaining high audio quality for an enjoyable listening experience after conversion.3. Convert Manga, Light Novels, and Audiobooks from Japanese PlatformsAnother major highlight of the macOS release is its support for Japanese digital content platforms. Designed for fans of Japanese culture, manga, anime, and light novels, BookFab supports digital reading services such as BookWalker, FANZA, DMM, and audiobook.jp. With BookFab for Mac, users can download manga, light novels, and audiobooks from these platforms and convert them into more flexible standard formats for easier offline access.4. Building a More Complete BookFab Ecosystem for Mac UsersIn addition to the eBook, audiobook, manga, and light novel tools already available, BookFab is continuing to expand its digital content ecosystem, with features such as audiobook creation and AI voice cloning planned for future Mac releases. At the same time, BookFab is working to broaden support for additional reading and digital content platforms, giving users who want more flexibility in managing their personal digital libraries a more complete set of options.- About DVDFab Software and BookFabDVDFab Software is a trusted provider of multimedia software solutions, with a long history of developing tools for DVD, Blu-ray, UHD, video, and digital media backup. As part of its broader product ecosystem, BookFab is dedicated to digital reading and audiobook solutions, enabling users to download, convert, and manage purchased eBooks, audiobooks, and manga with greater flexibility. DVDFab Software and BookFab continue to expand their offerings to help users enjoy and manage digital content more freely across platforms and devices.The launch of BookFab for Mac is accompanied by a limited-time promotional campaign. The promotion includes a custom bundle option, allowing users to combine products based on their needs. Full details on pricing, offer terms, and availability can be found on BookFab's promotion page For more information, please visit BookFab's official website:EN: https://bookfab.dvdfab.cn/ FR: https://bookfab.dvdfab.fr/ DE: https://bookfab.dvdfab.at/ CN: https://bookfab.dvdfab.tw/ Follow BookFab for more updates:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.