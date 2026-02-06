BookFab Introduces FANZA Converter, Bringing Manga Support to Its eBook Conversion Suite

BookFab has released FANZA Converter, enabling FANZA users to download and convert purchased manga and eBooks for offline reading.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital manga and eBook consumption continues to shift toward app-based ecosystems, where access can depend on platform rules, device compatibility, and proprietary file structures. FANZA, operated by DMM, distributes some eBook content in DRM-protected formats such as .dmmb that typically require the DMM Books app. As a result, buyers can face limits when backing up purchases, reading offline across devices, or using third-party readers.To meet this need, BookFab introduced BookFab FANZA Converter , a new tool designed to download purchased FANZA content and convert proprietary .dmmb files into PDF or EPUB formats, supporting offline access and local library control for personal use.-Key Features Download FANZA manga , eBooks and photobooks for local backupBookFab FANZA Converter automatically parses your purchased FANZA eBooks, including Manga, novels, photobooks and so on, then downloads them to local storage for personal backup and offline reading. It supports both single-title and batch downloads, saving files locally so users can access their purchased library without relying on in-app reading.Convert FANZA titles into PDF or EPUB formatsFANZA titles commonly use the proprietary .dmmb format, which can restrict reading outside supported apps. The converter transforms these files into standard PDF and EPUB formats without quality loss, enabling use across a wider range of readers and devices for long-term access and portability.Access your FANZA library via an integrated browserThe software includes an integrated browser that connects directly to the official FANZA website. Users sign in within the built-in environment, open a title details page, and trigger downloads from there. This workflow is intended to reduce context switching and keep discovery and downloading in one interface.Preserve original metadata for easier library managementDuring download and conversion, the tool preserves key metadata such as original titles and cover images. Keeping these identifiers is positioned to support local categorization and browsing, especially for users managing larger collections and maintaining consistent naming and visual references across devices.Manage batch tasks with real-time download controlsBookFab FANZA Converter includes a Download Manager designed for handling multiple tasks at once. Users can queue titles, monitor progress in real time, and open local folders from a single panel.-About BookFabBookFab is a DVDFab software line focused on eBook and audiobook workflows, including downloading, conversion, and library management across supported platforms. BookFab has introduced platform-specific backup and conversion tools, including BookFab Kindle Converter , Audible Converter, Kobo Converter and more, to help users export purchased libraries into widely supported formats for offline access and cross-device playback or reading.For more information, please visit BookFab's official website:EN: https://bookfab.dvdfab.cn/ FR: https://bookfab.dvdfab.fr/ DE: https://bookfab.dvdfab.at/ CN: https://bookfab.dvdfab.tw/ Wenny YanDVDFab Softwarewenny@dvdfab.cn

