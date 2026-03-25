Tooele County Double Fatal

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 9:47 am, a Silver Chevy Corvette was at the intersection of Parachute Parklane and SR. 179 and made a left turn to go West towards Grantsville. It turned in front of a blue Freightliner semi (tractor only). The Freightliner then struck the Corvette on the driver’s side. Both the 66-year-old male driver and the 65-year-old male passenger of the Corvette sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. SR. 179 was closed at the intersection, and eastbound traffic was diverted onto Parachute Parklane, then onto Pole Canyon Road during the investigation.

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