Making New York More Affordable

Governor Hochul is also pushing a Ratepayer Protection Plan that will hold utilities more accountable, reform the regulatory rate setting process, and make New York State’s Energy Affordability Programs more accessible for working families. The plan also will cut hidden fees on utility bills, tie executive pay directly to customer affordability, and require data centers to pay their fair share by paying more for power or providing their own energy supply.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Governor Hochul’s proposed 2026-27 State Budget makes significant investments in communities like Monroe County, including $300 million through the Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative, which helps fund economic development projects to drive long-term growth. It also takes meaningful steps to support working families through the child care expansion pilot program, advances smart proposals to streamline development through SEQR reforms, and helps lower rising costs of auto insurance. I am proud to support Governor Hochul’s budget because it delivers affordability for our residents, strengthens our workforce and positions Monroe County for continued success.”

Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Román said, “Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget makes it clear that Rochester and Monroe County are a priority, not an afterthought. From transformative investments in our neighborhoods and workforce to meaningful support for working families, this is what it looks like when government shows up for people. As a working mom, I know how hard families are working to make ends meet, and this budget takes real steps to close the gaps, especially when it comes to child care, so parents can go to work knowing their children are safe, supported, and set up for success.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I was happy to welcome Gov. Kathy Hochul to Rochester today and to support a proposed budget that underscores her commitment to Upstate and her recognition that investments in Rochester are investments for all of New York State. The funding initiatives and regulatory reforms in this budget will create new opportunities for residents along the entire length of the economic spectrum.”

Syracuse Mayor Sharon F. Owens said, “Governor Hochul's budget proposal is a forward-looking plan that delivers for our communities on every front; bringing down costs for families, cutting bureaucratic barriers to housing and infrastructure and modernizing our environmental review process without sacrificing the protections we depend on. By also proposing targeted updates to the CLCPA that maintain our state's commitment to fighting climate change, we can ensure that progress doesn't come at an unbearable cost to the families and businesses we serve. Amending SEQRA to streamline reviews for projects that already meet environmental standards means we can build faster, smarter and more affordably. This is a budget that says we can be bold on tackling climate change while acting responsibly on costs, and I urge us to come together and get it done.”

Onondaga County Comptroller Marty Masterpole said, “Thank you Governor Hochul for putting your commitment to building more housing, lowering costs, and making New York more affordable. This budget is a strong step toward real relief for families across our state. We appreciate you fighting every day to deliver opportunity and stability for communities across New York.”