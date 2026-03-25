Revamping State Route 36 Corridor in Steuben County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction is beginning on a $64.1 million project that will reimagine the State Route 36 corridor in Steuben County to improve mobility and provide easier access to the City of Hornell and surrounding communities. Undertaken by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), the Hornell Gateway Corridor Project will reconstruct a nearly three-mile stretch of the highway, reconfigure intersections and make other upgrades that will enhance safety and quality of life for residents, and improve traffic flow along this vital artery for travelers heading to and from this fast-growing Southern Tier destination. A new shared-use path and other features will also provide improved accommodation for pedestrians and cyclists, while taking truck traffic to a local business park off the local street network. This is a major infrastructure project in the Southern Tier and one of the largest ever undertaken by NYSDOT in the region.

“The City of Hornell is a gem of the Southern Tier and this project will be nothing short of transformational for the Maple City,” Governor Hochul said. “From better access to Alstom and Wegmans, to new pavement and miles of new shared use paths, we are ready to get to work to enhance safety, shore up much needed infrastructure and make Hornell a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This generational Hornell Gateway Corridor Project will be a game changer for the City of Hornell, and our team at the Department of Transportation is ready to hit the ground running to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in the Maple City. This is a project that has been talked about for years in the community, and we are ready to break ground and transform State Route 36 into a state-of-the-art transportation hub for the City of Hornell that will better serve all users of the transportation network, fuel economic activity and bring new opportunities for commerce and recreation to the entire region. Let’s get to work!”

State Route 36 was built in the 1970s to better move traffic to and from the City of Hornell, but the roadway has not kept pace with the area’s growth. The corridor has experienced significant commercial and industrial development, resulting in new intersections, turning lanes and traffic signals, as well as increases in pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Approximately 13,000 vehicles travel through the corridor and its 10 intersections daily.

The Hornell Gateway Corridor Project will transform State Route 36 from the intersection of Cass Street, Elm Street and Broadway in the City of Hornell at its southern limit to County Road 66 (Webbs Crossing Road) in the Town of Hornellsville at the northern limit.

Phase one, which is now underway in the southbound lanes, is a $36.6 million initiative that will rehabilitate and reconstruct the existing four-lane road from Adsit Street to Webbs Crossing Road. In addition to a new asphalt surface, the project will add new drainage facilities, narrow the road at intersections to shorten pedestrian crossing lengths, install new guiderails and upgrade traffic signals. A paved, multi-use path that’s up to 12 feet wide in some locations will be created along the west side of the corridor for pedestrians, bicyclists and others who currently travel along the road’s narrow shoulders or center median. Connections to the well-traveled North Country, Finger Lakes and Shawmut Trails will also be improved.

State Route 36 will be extended to carry the multi-use path over the Canisteo River and Carrington Creek; and at Big Creek, the bridge deck will be repaired and a prefabricated pedestrian bridge will be installed along the multi-use path. The project will also replace the overhead sign structures at the Interstate 86/State Route 36 interchange and include an opening for a new street the City of Hornell is building to provide access to the adjacent industrial park that includes Alstom.

Other Phase 1 highlights include:

New curbs and lighting between Adsit Street and Bethesda Drive.

Rehabilitation of the bridges over the Canisteo River and widening the southbound bridge to accommodate the multi-use path.

A new signalized left turn lane at the intersection with Bethesda Drive.

Reconfigured entrance to Hornell Plaza, which includes Wegmans, to provide full access and reduce congestion.

A new roundabout at the intersection at Webbs Crossing Road.

After some preliminary work at the end of 2025, major construction will begin in the southbound lanes during the 2026 construction season. Work on the northbound lanes will take place during the 2027 construction season. Phase one is expected to be completed by the fall of 2027.

Phase two, which is currently being designed, will occur largely between the intersection with Cass Street/Elm Street/Broadway and the intersection with Adsit Street within the City of Hornell. Anticipated improvements include upgraded pedestrian crossings, fencing for pedestrian safety, new lighting and landscaping, the continuation of the multi-use path to the Main Street intersection, a new sidewalk along the east side of the road and a more direct vehicular connection between State Route 36 and local industrial sites. The project will also include the addition of a sidewalk from Adsit Street to the northern entrance to Hornell Plaza. Phase two is expected to go out to bid in 2027.

While State Route 36 normally carries two lanes of traffic in each direction, the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the 2026 and 2027 construction seasons. Intersections and property entrances will remain open.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The Hornell Gateway Corridor Project will make the Maple City safer for the pedestrians and bikers who use the State Route 36 corridor. I’m proud that millions from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law are helping ensure smooth access to locations throughout the city and supporting its local businesses. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s commitment to using federal and state dollars to build a safer, accessible, and more connected Southern Tier.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The Hornell Gateway Corridor Project will be truly transformative for the City of Hornell and the entire Southern Tier,” said Senator Gillibrand. “By improving safety, easing congestion, and expanding access for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists, this project will help support travel and local businesses and will strengthen the region’s economy. I will continue to support critical infrastructure investments that help communities grow and thrive.”

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said, “Steuben County is grateful for New York’s investment in the Hornell Gateway Corridor Project, which will improve safety and accessibility for our residents and visitors. Hornell is a vital economic and social hub in our County, and this project provides infrastructure upgrades that will support growth and commutability for many years to come.”

City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley said, “Today marks an exciting milestone for our community. This project represents a once in a generation investment that will strengthen our community and improve safety, accessibility, and overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Over the past couple of years, we have worked closely with the New York State Department of Transportation to help shape and support this project, ensuring it reflects the needs of our community. I am especially proud to see the inclusion of a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle path, which has been a key priority of mine throughout this process. Creating safer, more accessible options for pedestrians and cyclists will better connect our neighborhoods, support recreation, and enhance everyday travel for our residents. Improvements to traffic flow, intersections, and infrastructure will also make this corridor safer and more efficient for everyone who relies on it. This investment will not only enhance how people move throughout the community, but also position us for future growth and economic development by improving access to local businesses and industrial areas. We are deeply appreciative of NYSDOT for their partnership, commitment, and continued belief in the future of our community.”

Town of Hornellsville Supervisor Dan Broughton said, “The Gateway Corridor Project was desperately needed for the safety of our residents and travelers that come to our area for shopping and business. Heading North, the new turning lane into the plaza will make it easier to traverse so customers won't have to drive all the way through the parking lot to get to the North end of the business.”

Village of North Hornell Deputy Mayor Joe Flint said, “The Village of North Hornell is very excited for the Hornell Gateway Project. The village, town and the city have worked very well together over the past few decades to provide economic improvements to our shared communities. We thank NYSDOT for providing this Gateway Project and the opportunity to highlight this area that will bring additional economic improvements to the Hornell community.”

About the Department of Transportation

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